Ukraine Man Mockingly Offers To 'tow Back' Russian Tank Stuck On Highway Without Fuel

Video of a Ukrainian man telling stranded Russian soldiers he could “tow them back to Russia” has gone viral on social media. In the latest of a series of videos showing brave civilians confronting the invading troops, a man can be seen driving towards a Russian tank and stopping beside it.

According to translations on Twitter, the Russians tell the driver they are out of fuel. The man replies, "Can I tow you back to Russia?" - prompting laughter from even the soldiers themselves.

When the soldiers inquire about the ongoing conflict, the driver says Ukraine “is winning, Russians are surrendering” and implies that they should give up their arms too.

"Well, everything is on our side. Even your prisoners are surrendering because the boys don't know what they are doing. I asked the whole coloumn and they are clueless," the man tells the Russians."

A priceless exchange of a brave Ukrainian citizen with Russian army stuck out of fuel. ENGLISH SUBTITLES.



[Thanks to my Ukrainian friend for transcription and translation]

Multiple videos of Russian troops out of fuel, food, and stuck on highways have been shared on social media in the last few days. In this video too, Russian soldiers can be seen next to a large tank, with another tank spotted down the road.

Ukrainian grandpa reprimands Russian troops

In a separate incident going viral online, an elderly man confronts Russian soldiers like children and calls them puppets.

“What the f*** are you doing here? I am Russian too, but I live in this state. You have your country, we have ours. Don’t you have problems in your country to solve? Are you all rich there, as in the Emirates? You’re just puppets,” the translation reads.

Grandpa is reprimanding the Russian soldiers in Melitopol like they are children.



"I'm also Russian. Don't you have any problems in the state?"

On Friday, a Ukrainian civilian was dubbed the “tank man” after he was seen attempting to stand in the way of a convoy of Russian tanks as they headed into Kyiv. The man has been hailed a “real hero” on Twitter, as he forces one of the tanks off track.

In the video, a man wants to stop a Russian tank and rushes under it. The tank stopped and the man was taken away by locals.

This is a real People's War.



This is a real People’s War. pic.twitter.com/5qxLaYZzoU — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 28, 2022

On Thursday, footage emerged of a woman offering sunflower seeds to Russian soldiers on a the streets of Kherson, south of Ukraine, hoping that "flowers would grow when they die on Ukrainian soil."

Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers in Henychesk, Kherson region. Asks them why they came to our land and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land]

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming that the invasion by air, land, and sea was not aimed at occupying the country but at “demilitarising” and de-nazifying” it. In the latest developments, Ukrainian forces have so far prevented Russian troops from seizing Kyiv after a night of fierce battle in the capital.

On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian officials concluded a critical round of talks near the border with Belarus. President Vladimir Putin put forth conditions on ending Russia's offensive after his forces shelled Ukraine's Kharkiv, claiming at least 11 lives. Meanwhile, Ukraine has demanded the retreat of all Russian forces during talks between Kyiv and Moscow at the Belarus border.