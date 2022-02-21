Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba on Monday categorically rejected the Russian military’s claims that they had killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs" who allegedly crossed the Line of Actual Control towards the Russian border to stage an attack. “I categorically refute the disinformation of the Russian Federation,” said Dmytro Kuleba in a Twitter post. Ukraine’s official stated that it did not send any saboteurs or armoured personnel carriers across the Russian border as claimed in the statement released by Russia’s Southern Military District.

DPR people's militia and interior ministry are operating in the Novoazovsk region to combat Ukrainian military troops attempting to cross the Russian border, people's militia had announced in a statement on telegram channels.

'No such sabotage committed': Kyiv's Army

“There was no such sabotage committed”, asserted Kulreba, adding that Ukrainian forces did not open fire on the territory of the Russian Federation or the checkpoint at the border, and have fully adhered to the Mink Agreement. “I demand from the Russian Federation to stop the fake factory immediately,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba demanded in a hardened tone on his Twitter post. While Russia claims that it prevented a diversionary reconnaissance group from infiltrating the border and entering into the Russian territory, Kyiv refuted the claims as ‘fake news'.

“Not a single one of our soldiers have crossed the border with the Russian Federation, and not a single one has been killed today,” Anton Gerashchenko, an official at Ukraine’s interior ministry, told reporters in Kyiv.

Russian playbook of confusion, information warfare has begun: UK

Russia’s military had announced that it shot five Ukrainian troops in the violent incident that occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am. Ukraine Army iterated that Russia has begun its propaganda methods of ‘information warfare’ and has falsely accused Ukrainian soldiers of Bucimto guard check post shelling in the Rostov region. Russian Army is “out of line with reality” claimed Ukraine’s military. The Ukraine and Russian Army indulged in back and forth refuting each other’s claims about the armed invasion as United Kingdom’s government claimed that its intelligence suggests President Putin’s plan has already begun, as elements of the Russian playbook of confusion and information warfare has started to play out.