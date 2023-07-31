Ukraine Military Might Enter Crimea ‘soon’ After Stealing North Korean Rockets: Reports

Ukrainian forces might enter the 2014 Russian annexed Crimea 'soon' as they have been spotted with the North Korean rockets that they seized from Moscow’s forces, which they may use to launch an attack, according to reports. Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov did not provide a timeline of when Ukraine's military would begin their operation. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 Ukraine has been focused on retaking the territory back. According to Ukrainian news outlet TSN, "It has become a key mission for Ukraine, which has been undertaking a slow but steady counteroffensive for weeks."

Ukraine's Defence Ministry claims that it captured the weaponry from Russia

As per the war update published by the British defense officials fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has intensified during the last two days, near the village of Robotyne, near Orikhiv. Ukraine's military is using North Korean rockets to attack Russian positions, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine’s defense ministry is claiming that it captured the weaponry from Russia. Both Russian and Ukraine have denied that they have been conducting any arms transactions with North Koreans. Ukrainian soldiers are operating the Soviet-era Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near the battered city of Bakhmut. Russian and North Korean governments also deny making any arms deals. An adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister says that’s a lie.

Ukrainian soldiers were reported as saying that the 'friendly' country 'seized' the missiles from a ship, but they did not give further details about where these weapons were procured. “We capture their tanks, we capture their equipment and it is very possible that this is also the result of the Ukrainian army successfully conducting a military operation,” Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told the outlet. “Russia has been shopping around for different types of munitions in all kinds of tyrannies, including North Korea and Iran," he added. This week, in the footage, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was seen taking stock of the North Korean ballistic missiles with Kim-Jong Un at a military expo in the country’s capital. It is also speculated that China has also been sending military aid to Russia.