Ukraine Military Regains Control Over Northeast Of Kyiv; Makariv Remains A 'gray Zone'

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 30, Ukrainian troops have regained control over the northeast of Kyiv, except for Irpin, Lutizh, Makariv, informed Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, Oleksandr Hruzevych. The troops also informed that Makariv remains in the 'gray zone'.

“The situation in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast is stable and fully controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy is trying to resume the military advance in the area of Irpin, his actions are unsuccessful. To date, in the Brovary direction and Boryspil direction the enemy is moving, but occupation forces are not ready for an offensive attack. Makariv in Kyiv Oblast remains in the “gray zone” but our soldiers are making every effort to liberate the city. The aggressor is trying to do some recon during the fighting, these efforts are not successful,” Oleksandr Hruzevych added in a briefing.

“We are considering the worst-case scenario, but the AFU stands ready even for that. The enemy is actively firing, all the bravura statements that it is running out of missiles are not true. The enemy actively monitors our air defense systems' work and artillery shelling. Occupants are afraid of this. But invaders still have forces to attack, and they will use them in the near future. However, it’s not enough to just want. Our forces will undermine their attempts,” he added.

Meanwhile, an oil depot located in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv has come under Russian shelling on Friday. The visuals accessed by Republic Media Network show the Russian attack has resulted in the heavy black fog coming out of the oil depot. The Russian troops have been encircling Kyiv and have been bombarding and launching missiles in the suburban areas as well.

'Ukraine Very Disappointed By NATO Summit': Zelenskyy's Aide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide on Friday stated that Kyiv is disappointed with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) leaders' summit as it expected the alliance would exert more pressure to counter Russia as its invasion of Ukraine has completed 30 days on Friday. Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukraine expected NATO to adopt some bold decisions.