Ukraine Military Repels Attack, Says It Has Shot Down Five Russian Jets And A Helicopter

As the Russian troops launched an attack, the Ukrainian military has now started to repel forces. In a major development, Ukraine's military has now claimed that it has shot down Russian aircraft. The military went on to deny reports that Russian paratroopers entered Odessa.

As the Ukrainian military continues to repel Russia's attacks, Kyiv said that it has shot down five Russian jets and a helicopter. Ukraine's forces released a statement on Thursday morning to reveal that they are repelling Russia’s attack on the country. "Today, February 24, at 5.00 am, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation began intense shelling of our units in the east, and also launched rocket and bomb attacks on airfields in Boryspil, Ozernoye, Kulbakin, Chuguev, Kramatorsk, Chornobayevka, as well as on military facilities,” the forces said.

“At the same time, the aggressor began artillery shelling of the territory and settlements of Ukraine along the state border. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is repelling an air attack by the invader. The state defense forces are in full combat readiness, have taken and are holding defensive positions. The situation is under control," the military said in a statement. "Information about the landing of Russian troops in Odessa is not true...Let's win together!" the statement added.

Meanwhile, Russia's military has claimed that the Ukrainian air defence has been neutralised hours after it started launching attacks on major cities. Moreover, Kyiv has flagged ongoing cyberattacks. The Ukrainian government had earlier announced the shutting down of complete airspace.

Russia Ukraine war

Shortly after Vladimir Putin announced a Russian military operation in Ukraine, explosions were heard in its capital Kyiv and other parts of the country. On-ground sources informed Republic that two booms were heard from an apartment on Khreshatyk, Kyiv in 3 minutes. The visuals caught on Republic TV's camera show massive explosions at multiple places including in places like Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, and Kramatorsk followed by airports. Meanwhile, Russian forces have entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south.

Biden issues statement

As Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy "reached out" to him. Releasing a statement, soon after Russia announced a war on its neighbours, Biden said that he spoke with the Ukrainian President and briefed him about the steps being taken by the US. Furthermore, Biden informed that he condemned the attack launched by Russia.

"President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council," POTUS wrote in a tweet.

Image: AP