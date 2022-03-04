As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for the ninth day, the country’s energy minister said that the ex-Soviet state was at the risk of the largest man-made disaster in the history of mankind. As Russian troops bombarded Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, German Galushchenko demanded “real interference” from NATO and other nuclear weapons states. In an online statement, he warned that the fire was already at the platform of the station and was spreading.

Lambasting Russia, the Ukrainian leader said, “It isn’t stopped by many thousands of human sacrifices and tragedies. The enemy wants to destroy the whole world today. From tanks, Grads and other heavy artillery, the power units of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, being the largest in Europe, were attacked by a perfect understanding of the catastrophic effects of such actions.

He went on to emphasize that the war is aimed at demolishing, destroying “humankind and our planet.” Asserting that Russia does not bother about the aftereffects of the anuclear explosion including radiation, he said that for the Russian administration, the life of Ukrainians, European and their citizens are different. In conclusion, he called for “required interference” with this international organization and stringent decisions on the issue.

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine, which is Europe's largest of its kind and provides for 25% of Ukraine's power generation, caught fire as a result of Russian shelling. Shelling and smoke rose to near a building at the facility. The nuclear watchdog IAEA, on the other hand, stated that no change in radiation levels has been reported.

Zelenskyy predicts a "repeat" of the Chernobyl disaster

Following reports of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear reactor catching fire due to Russian shelling, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of seeking to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster. No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power plants, Zelenskyy stated in a video message uploaded on Twitter with the single caption "Urgently" in Ukrainian.

Image: AP