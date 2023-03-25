Ukraine Mocks Russia For Training Military Recruits At Steven Seagal's Martial Arts Center

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense on Friday took a swipe at Russia's armed forces over reports that the US state of Michigan-born action movie star, Steven Seagal, who got Russian citizenship in 2016, will train new Russian military recruits at his new Moscow martial arts centre in aikido. Seagal, who was banned in Ukraine as a “national security threat," and is known as a friend of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, will reportedly teach Russia's military martial arts.

The Under Siege actor is a seventh-dan black belt in aikido and has been the chief instructor of martial art since 2018. He runs his father-in-law's dojo.

“It’s been reported that Russia has recruited Steven Seagal to teach martial arts to its soldiers,” the Ukraine government agency wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Rumor has it that the Seagal-style running technique will be included in the training,” it continued. “Russian soldiers will now be able to run away from their positions with weird hand motions," it added.

Banned from Ukraine for 'committing socially dangerous actions'

Seagal was banned for five years from Ukraine for what the Ukrainian government described as "committing socially dangerous actions that contradict the interests of maintaining Ukraine's security." The 70-year-old has often hailed Russia's Putin saying that the latter is "one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest leader alive today". In 2021, he joined a pro-Putin political party "A Just Russia For Truth."

In 2018, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that the former American actor popular during the 90s for action-packed Hollywood films was appointed as a "special representative on US-Russia humanitarian ties." In 2021, Seagal was reported to have travelled to Venezuela as a 'representative of Russia.' He handed a samurai sword to President Nicolas Maduro, who labelled Seagal as his "brother." The two spoke at length about "mutual friends like the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, because of his interest in protecting forests." Putin also awarded him the Order of Friendship.

This week, Seagal organized a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Typhoon All-Russian Aikido Center, according to footage from the Russian state agency TASS. Ukraine mocked and ridiculed the Russian military for relying on the 70-year-old actor for hand-to-hand combat training and martial arts, all the while taking a dig at the actor's "weird" running style. In 2015, a footage of Seagal went viral showing him knocking out two opponents during a demonstration in Moscow who did not resist, raising a question about his combat skills. Many on social media alleged that the demonstration was staged, which the actor denied calling the claims "insulting."