Ukraine Mocks Russia's Military Losses Amid War; '100th Plane Or 300 Rubles For $1?'

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin described as his effort to ‘denazify’ the former Soviet Republic entered its day 25 on Sunday. Amidst death, destruction and desperation, Kyiv authorities took to Twitter to share a meme mocking the Russian federation and its inability to control its swiftly falling currency-Ruble. The Twitter post also ridiculed Russian military losses in the ongoing war.

In the post, Kyiv authorities informed that Ukrainian troops had shot another u-34 jet making it the 94th of its kind. Wondering what will happen first – the 100th plane or 300 rubles for $1?” they then joked asking users to predict what will happen first. The account also shared a graphic that featured a human hand between two red buttons, each signifying the aforementioned possibilities.

Today another Russian Su-34 was shot down near Kyiv. It makes it, what, 94th? Wondering what will happen first – the 100th plane or 300 rubles for $1? Tell us what you think! pic.twitter.com/dyWa81JB22 — Kyiv. The City of Courage (@Kyiv) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the value of the Ruble fell to 0.0093 United States Dollar (1US$ = 107 RUB) on Sunday. The value of the Russian currency has depreciated swiftly since the invasion commenced on February 24. It lost roughly half of its value, going from 84 rubles per dollar prior to the invasion to as high as 154 rubles per dollar by March 7. Although it has regained some value, experts predict dark days for the currency as the West continues to sanction the Putin led country.

What is happening in Ukraine?

Thousands of soldiers have lost their lives in a battle which Russian President Vladimir Putin said aimed at 'de-nazifying Ukraine.' In their latest report, UN bodies confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began, though they concede the actual toll is likely much higher. Meanwhile, the UN says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees, causing the largest migrant exodus in Europe since World War II.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, Switzerland has said that it was ready to mediate or to hold negotiations. This was stated by the president of the confederation, Ignazio Cassis, speaking at a rally in Bern under the slogan "Solidarity with Ukraine, stop the war!" Russian troops continue to close on Kyiv with Lviv becoming the latest city to be targetted by the "invaders".

Image: AP/Kyiv/AP