Ukraine MoD Asserts No Evidence That Russia Will Deploy Nuclear Weapons Amid War

Amidst the ongoing war, time and again there were concerns that Russia might use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. However, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Oleksandr Motuzianyk stated that Ukraine and its foreign allies currently perceive no sight that Russia could deploy nuclear weapons against its neighbour. As per the reports of Interfax, Motuzianyk stated that Russia's so-called last trump card is nuclear weapons and at this time, there are no indications that Russia will be able to utilize these weapons in the ongoing war.

Motuzianyk further stated at a press conference held on Friday at the Ukraine media centre in Kyiv that such records are not kept by the intelligence services. He claimed that the international colleagues and intelligence agencies, with which they cooperate and share information, have not yet confirmed the fact of Russia using nuclear weapons. However, he also added that they must be prepared for any change in the situation, including the possibility of such a disastrous situation. He continued by stating that they cannot forecast this at this time.

The Prospect of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine should not be taken lightly

In the meantime, CIA Director William Burns has not ruled out the possibility of Russia deploying nuclear weapons. He stated that the prospect of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine should not be taken lightly. However, he also acknowledged the fact that they have not seen any evidence to back up that claim. Burns commented on April 14 on Russian President Vladimir Putin's "desperation," whose forces have sustained tremendous losses and failed to capture Kyiv. He stated that given President Putin's and the Russian leadership's possible desperation, no one can dismiss the threat posed by a possible recourse to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons, according to Radio Free Europe.

Earlier, the Kremlin claimed that it has put Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after it launched an unjustified attack on Ukraine on February 24, but Burns said that the US has not seen a lot of practical evidence of actual deployments that would raise concerns. But he also said that they are certainly worried about the claims.

