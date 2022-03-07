Amidst the continuing war between Kremlin and Kyiv, the Ukrainian foreign ministry shared a video of a girl playing the violin while inside a bunker. The girl in question is playing Nich Yaka Misyachna (What a moonlit night), a Ukrainian song composed by renowned composer Mykola Lysenko, the video shared on Monday, March 7, noted.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Tweet, after being translated, read, "In the bomb shelter, a girl plays a Ukrainian song composed by Mykola Lysenko “Nich yaka misiachna / What a moonlit night”

In the bomb shelter, a girl plays a Ukrainian song composed by Mykola Lysenko “Nich yaka misiachna / What a moonlit night” pic.twitter.com/mLGTpORtPo — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 7, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has now transcended to the second week of an ever-expanding and intensifying battle that has cost thousands of lives and caused hundreds of thousands more to flee for their safety. According to reports, Russia has experienced stiffer-than-expected resistance from Ukrainian armed forces and civilians, as well as logistical and operational challenges, thereby preventing it from attaining a swift military victory.

However, Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities have notably intensified in recent days, particularly in Kharkiv in the east and Mariupol in the south, and Russia appears to be preparing to attack Kyiv, Ukraine's capital and home to an estimated 2.9 million people.

As Ukrainian officials continue to warn of a growing humanitarian disaster, a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict appears to be unlikely. Western nations have stepped in to aid Ukraine by providing weapons and other supplies, as well as increasing their own military expenditures, however, they have shown little or no enthusiasm in battling a nuclear powerhouse.

Nevertheless, in an attempt to restore peace in the war-torn region, Russian and Ukrainian delegates will meet for the third time ever since the onset of Moscow's aggression. According to a Ukrainian delegate, the negotiations will take place on Monday at around 16:00 Kyiv time (7:30 PM IST). "Negotiations with Russia. Third round. Start at 16:00 Kyiv time. Delegation - no change," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak informed on Twitter.

Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Kyiv will take a fair and constructive approach to the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated that Saturday that talks with Russia are starting to be "productive," according to media sources. He was present for the first two rounds of Russian-Ukraine negotiations.

