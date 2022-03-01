Amid ongoing conflict, Ukraine moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Sunday (local time) seeking immediate suspension of military action in several regions of Ukraine. According to the statement released by ICJ-- the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, "Ukraine filed an application instituting proceedings against Russia concerning "a dispute . . . relating to the interpretation, application and fulfilment of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide" (the "Genocide Convention")." In the application, the Ukrainian government also sought a declaration that the claims made by the Russian Federation about an alleged genocide of Luhansk and Donetsk are false.

The Kyiv government also demanded reparations for damages caused by Russian military action in Ukraine. "The Russian Federation has falsely claimed that acts of genocide have occurred in the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts of Ukraine, and on that basis recognized the so-called 'Donetsk People's Republic' and 'Luhansk People's Republic', and then declared and implemented a 'special military operation' against Ukraine," Kyiv contends in the application. Further, it denied any alleged genocide in the disputed areas of Donbass which were recognised as independent states by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

Kyiv accuses Russian Federation of executing genocide in several parts of Ukraine

It also argued that the Russian government has no legal grounds to take measures in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing any purported genocide. "Ukraine "emphatically denies" that such genocide has occurred and states that it submitted the Application to establish that Russia has no lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing any purported genocide," read the statement. Kyiv maintained that the Russian Federation has been executing genocide in several parts of Ukraine intentionally and also accused Moscow of seriously injuring Ukrainian nationals. "In the application, Ukraine also accuses the Russian Federation of "planning acts of genocide in Ukraine" and contends that Russia "is intentionally killing and inflicting serious injury on members of the Ukrainian nationality -- the actus reus of genocide under Article II of the [Genocide] Convention", the statement added.

Image: ANI