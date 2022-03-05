Ukraine MP Condemns UK & US' Responses To Russian Invasion; 'We Feel Abandoned By West'

Ukrainian Member of the Parliament Inna Sovsun on Friday derided the UK and United States for their inadequate response to the Russian invasion in Kyiv, stating that her country feels “abandoned by the West.” The deputy leader of the Holos Party, in an interview with PA news agency, said that the West’s coalition sanctions on Russia are not at “the same speed as the rollout of the atrocities of the war.” “Right now, there is this feeling of betrayal and we do feel abandoned by the West,” said the 37-year-old, as she condemned the West’s inaction in providing support to Ukraine in the frontline of the war atrocities.

“We are extremely disappointed with both the UK government and the American government, we were hoping for the sanctions to be more rapid and more overwhelming,” said Sovsun. “Not a single pound should be going into Russia right now – they will be using that to buy weapons with which they will continue to be killing Ukrainians,” she further added. “The rollout of sanctions isn’t on the same speed as the rollout of the atrocities of the war that (Vladimir) Putin launched against us,” Sovsun went on to add, outlining that the West was not doing enough to help the Ukrainians.

The latter was also 'angered' by a speech from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for saying “Ukrainians are inspiring the world”.

Ukraine's politician reacts to US Secretary of State Blinken’s speech

Sovsun referred to US Secretary of State Blinken’s Wednesday visit to Ukraine's ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova at a Ukrainian church in Washington, where he told reporters Markarova is "our new star.” "It's in the most difficult moments that our faith is tested," Blinken had said as he met with Kyiv’s faith leaders and activists in the Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family. He stated that Russia’s assault on Ukraine called for a moment of ‘peace, adding that "good will prevail over evil.”

Blinken also lambasted Putin verbally as he said, President Vladimir Putin “made a horrific, terrible mistake” by attacking Ukraine. "We stand with them, we stand with you, and we will prevail in this struggle," Blinken said while addressing the Ukrainian people.

I want to speak directly to the people of Ukraine. Your bravery and dedication to your country, culture, and democracy is an inspiration to the world. We have been, and will remain, #UnitedWithUkraine. pic.twitter.com/ksg21TMhe3 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2022

Ukraine’s MP Sovsun, reacting to the situation said: “I’m sorry but that just got me so angry, because I don’t want to be inspiring, I want to be able to read a book to my son when putting him to bed, who I haven’t seen for eight days.” She further continued, “We don’t want to be inspiring, we don’t want to be the beacon of democracy – in Ukraine, we just want to stay alive.” Sovsun called on the US to do more, adding that she wants “every single Russian kicked out of every single country that says they love Ukraine and want to support us.”

“Every single son and daughter of a Russian Minister studying in, in London, Oxford, Cambridge, whatever else, they need to go back home to Mother Russia and tell their parents what they have done and why they have been kicked out of the UK,” Ukraine’s politician defiantly added.

A drawing by my son, Martyn. He's 9 years old and I haven't seen him for 7 days.



When he asked me when he will see me again, I started crying.



We both are asking to save the children in #Ukraine.#NoFlyZone #NoFlyZoneOverUkraine #NoFlyZoneInUkraineNow #NoFlyZoneUA pic.twitter.com/7vXTW5KZOt — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) March 3, 2022

'We’re hearing excuses..'

The Ukrainian MP renewed calls for the NATO, US, UK, and the EU to declare the no-fly zone over her country to protect it from Russia’s air raids. She reminded the Western nations of the Budapest memorandum signed in 1994 that makes her country vulnerable as it had agreed to abandon all arsenal of nuclear weapons.

“That agreement – signed by the UK, US, and Russia – included a deal to provide assistance if Ukraine should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used,” she told PA agency. She then censured the West for downplaying the threats over Ukraine, reminding that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ordered his strategic nuclear weapons forces on high alert last Sunday.

“We could have been a nuclear power right now, and then the situation would have been completely different for us,” Sovsun iterated. “We voluntarily gave that up and we were promised that other countries will take care of our security. Now we’re hearing excuses that we cannot get engaged, well, probably you should have thought about that when signing that agreement in 1994,” she lambasted the West.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter/@InnaSovsun