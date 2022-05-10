Ukraine MP Denounces Russia's Victory Day Celebrations Amid War, Calls It 'madness'

Ukrainian MP Valentyn Nalmyvaichenko on Tuesday denounced Russia’s elaborate Victory Day celebrations. Speaking to Sky News, he asserted that conducting a war on Ukrainian soil because of Russia’s Motherland was “like madness”. Nalmyvaichenko further said on May 9, Moscow commemorated Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany, and on the same day, it shelled the Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv and killed dozens of civilians.

Ukraine dubs Russia's Victory Day parade 'madness'

Nalmyvaichenko also lambasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to talk about Ukraine's ongoing humanitarian crisis. He asserted that there was neither good news nor bad news about Ukraine which has now seen thousands killed, citizens reduced to rubble and nearly 20 heritage sites annihilated. Speaking at Moscow's infamous red square, Putin blamed the West for threatening his country’s security but failed to mention anything about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"In Putin's speech, we did not hear any news, any good news for anybody, for us, for the whole world. It's still the same Soviet kind of propaganda. Conducting a war on our soil because of this 'Russia's motherland'. It sounds really like madness, especially on Victory Day,' he said.

US slams Putin's victory day speech

Meanwhile, the White House has accused Putin of presenting a version of revisionist history in his Victory Day speech. As Putin used the occasion of Soviet victory to defend his Special Military Operation on Ukraine, US Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that his words distorted facts. On Monday, the Russian Czar addressed his countrymen from Red Square in Moscow but refrained from announcing victory over Ukraine.

Following the same, Psaki said, “But what I will say is that what we saw President Putin do is give a version of revisionist history that took the form of disinformation that we have seen too commonly as the Russian playbook.”