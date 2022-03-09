Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, Ukraine MP Oleksiy Goncharenko, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Wednesday, March 9, opened up about NATO's refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He said that Ukraine does not need other countries' military forces to fight for them, but needs weapons and aircraft. The Ukrainian MP added that the way they are retaliating to the attacks by the Russian troops, they will continue to do so.

Ukrainian MP Goncharenko said, "I cannot say we are abandoned, we are receiving financial help, weapons, supplies. But it seems to us that it should be done more. We asked to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but they refused it because they are scared. They don't want their pilots to indulge in sky fights with Russian pilots. In this case, we can fight ourselves, we are not asking for troops on the ground, pilots in the sky. Just give us aircraft, air defence, weapons and we will do everything ourselves. I hope that will happen. Like we stopped Russians on land, we will stop them in the skies too."

"There is a strong position of revolt. For me, it is unclear why India did not vote for resolutions against Russia at United Nations. Because I consider India to be a free country and a member of the free world. But the Indian government just abstained from voting. This war is dangerous for everybody, including India. And one Indian student was already killed by the Russian troops in Kharkiv. Also, Russia is now attacking Nuclear Power Plants, which is dangerous for any human being on the planet," he concluded.

Russia-Ukraine War

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the 14th day of the unabated warfare, extended his support to Ukraine in terms of military equipment and humanitarian aid. He announced that Canada will be sending another shipment of high military warfare weapons to Ukraine to fight the Russian troops. PM Trudeau held a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and deliberated over the sanctions being placed on Russia to disable its economy.

Just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa. I let him know that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment. We discussed sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, too. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 9, 2022

Furthermore, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned Russia that an attack on its allied countries' supply lines providing former Soviet country, Ukraine, with arms and ammunition would be a hazardous aggravation of the Russia-Ukraine war. According to CBC News, Stoltenberg said, "The aggressor is Russia, and Ukraine is defending itself. Article 5 will be triggered if an attack is launched against any NATO country or territory."

Image: Republic World