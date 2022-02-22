While tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate in the country's Eastern regions, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Sofiya Fedyna called out Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that he will start a war against Ukraine. This comes after Russian President Putin in his fiery speech claimed Ukraine to be created by Russia and further recognized the independence of two Russian-backed territories, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Ukrainian MP Sofiya Fedyna said that the decision of Putin has infringed the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Ukrainian government.

"He earlier did it for the first time in 2014 for the annexation of Crimea and occupation of two Ukrainian territories, but now has been trying to infringe international law by recognising these fake Republics in the borders. This clearly means that Putin is going to start an open war against the territories of Ukraine and we call for immediate sanctions against the Moscow Federation, Putin, and the members of the Security Council of the Moscow Federation", she said.

Further appealing to all nations to come together, she said, "We believe that all the United countries must come together to stop such an aggressive move by Russia."

NATO and the European Union can help Ukraine against Russia: MP Fedyna

While responding to a question on how the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU) can help the Ukrainian government in the ongoing conflict, the MP said that European Union and NATO have promised full-scale economic sanctions against Moscow Federation and its leaders.

"As a counterattack on Russia, if the European Union could stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which is mandatory for the Russian government to carry out such attacks, it can restrict their activities to a great extent. Apart from that, we also need an umbrella air defence system along with the Ukrainian territory as there is a chance of a possible attack from Putin and the Moscow Federation", she added.

Further attacking Putin over his claims of NATO being behind the ongoing crisis, Fedyna asserted that the Russian President is trying to accuse NATO of ongoing conflict and further wants Ukraine to write an obligation to never be a part of NATO. "The problem is that in 2014, Putin and the Moscow Federation were the first to attack Ukraine when we were not a part of NATO", she added.

Image: Republic /AP