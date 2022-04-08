After French President Emmanuel Macron stated that France is ready to be a security guarantor for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Maksym Yali, an International Affairs expert from Kyiv, said that there are countries ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, however, there remains scepticism over their support.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Friday, Maksym Yali said that other than France, there are many countries like Germany, Turkey, Britain, and Italy who are ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. However, giving an example of Great Britain, he said, "there are some problems like Great Britain is not ready to give guarantee as a NATO state... which means if Russia attacks us once again, they will not join the war."

Yali also warned about the threats from the nuclear power status of Vladimir Putin's Russia. He said, "We need a guarantee against a nuclear power state." He further said, "We need that guarantee from the United States because it is number one in nuclear power." At the same time, he expressed his doubts about the US providing any security guarantee to Ukraine." As of now, the US can’t give Ukraine such guarantees," Yali asserted.

Scepticism of western countries

Speaking to Republic Media Network, both Maksym Yali and Ukrainian MP Yevheniia Kravchuk expressed their scepticism of the western countries in providing security guarantees to the war-stricken Ukraine. Ukrainian MP Kravchuk recalled the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 where Ukraine gave up its nuclear powers. She said, "Countries who signed this memorandum, like Russia said it will protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine, later Russia invaded Ukraine. And the other countries who signed it did not do anything except send us weapons." It is pertinent to mention that the other states involved in the 1994 memorandum were the US and UK.

#ArnabZelenskyyInterview | NATO is trying not to aggravate the aggressor here. It was a mistake in 2014 that the world just watched Russia annexing Crimea region: Zhenya Brouwer-Kravchuk, Ukraine MPhttps://t.co/ZoOYjn59Mh pic.twitter.com/Bywdyadahs — Republic (@republic) April 8, 2022

Kravchuk further added that the world did nothing when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Blaming the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) for the killing of Ukrainians in the ongoing war, she said that NATO closed its eyes on them. Yali also blamed NATO for Ukraine's scepticism. He said, "we have this scepticism. Because in the first month (of the war) NATO didn’t support us with necessary weapons."

"Political analysts agree that we can negotiate in this sphere, I mean (we) not joining NATO because unfortunately they are not waiting for us and it’s a matter of a long period of time, at least 10 years," Yali said.

Yali blamed that there are pro-Russian governments in NATO. "They will not let Ukraine join NATO even if we make all necessary reforms," he said. He said that when decisions are made with concession, there is a problem when pro-Russian governments are there in NATO. He blamed Hungary, Germany and France for blocking Ukraine when the country applied for NATO membership.

President Zelenskyy on Ukraine's security guarantees

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenksyy stressed that Ukraine requires security guarantees from countries including the US, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Germany, and Poland. Moreover, Zelenskyy also invited India to be a security guarantor, describing it as a "very powerful state" in the world. However, he also acknowledged the fact that the PM Narendra Modi government has to do a tough balancing act.

Zelenskyy went on to say, "Security guarantees in talks with Putin could be a parallel process and we should not delay or slow down the dialogue by any meetings. We know some of the countries are ready to extend security guarantees to Ukraine."

Image: Republic World, AP