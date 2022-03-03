Ukraine MP Maria Mezentseva Tells Republic, 'Putin's A Madman; Is Bombing Civilians'

Ukraine MP Maria Mezentseva on Thursday told Republic in an interview that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s ‘main target’ for the assault is the Ukrainian civilians. “This may be a turning point in this [Russia Ukraine] war,” asserted Mezentseva on Republic TV, adding that Moscow is attempting to plant a pro-Russian regime in Kyiv, and is aiming to overthrow President Zelenskyy’s government in the sovereign state of Ukraine. The Ukraine MP stressed that Putin intends to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine and hence Moscow identified the breakaway oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent.’

Putin trying to install pro-Russia government: Ukraine MP to Republic

Speculation has mounted that Russia’s leader Putin has been trying to install the former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych as a potential leader, after reports that the latter was being brought to the Russia-Ukraine talks. UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also echoed similar concerns, stating, “The information being released today shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking.” Truss further stated that Russia “must de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy.”

Britain’s deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also threatened “There’ll be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade but also install a puppet regime”.

'Putin, a madman' for bombing Internastudents Indians, and women & children: Ukraine MP

“Putin is a madman,” said Ukraine’s MP Maria Mezentseva in a hardened tone, for targetting civilians to achieve his agenda. Ukraine needs more defense cooperation, Maria Mezentseva told Republic Media Network. She cited the footage as aired by Republic from on the ground, mentioning the destruction and war atrocities wreaked across the civilian infrastructure. “Missiles are randomly targeting people, such as hospitals and churches,” said the Ukrainian MP adding that these are “targetted solutions” for Russia. Russia is trying to subvert Ukraine’s “right to determination, but Ukraine will win,” she said.

MP Maria Mezentseva slammed the fact that there had been international casualties, including Indians as she condemned Moscow’s rampant bombardments on innocent lives. She then urged humanitarian agencies like Red Cross to “provide the green corridor” for foreign students to transit to the train stations safely. “Act immediately,” she told the Red Cross, adding that “everyone including women, children, foreign students such as Indians who want to leave, shall have a safe passage to leave without harm.” Targeting international students “is a crime against humanity,”

MP Maria Mezentseva underscored, “Putin is the one responsible for this humiliation, war crimes, and disasters.” said the Ukraine MP emphasising the bombing of foreign nationals, children, and women.