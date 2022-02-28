Member of Parliament of Ukraine Inna Sovsun, whose photograph with a gun went viral on several social media platforms, said she does not like weapons in real life but added the ongoing conflict forced her to lift them in order to protect her countrymen. While speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday, the well-confident Ukranian said if the condition arises, she would definitely fight to ensure no Russian enters her home, city or country. "I hate guns but I am not allowing any Russian to enter my home, city or country. If the need comes, I will fight, for now, I am doing what I can do best," she said. "For this, I am taking training from my brother, friends and NATO to use against Russia," she added while showing her gun to the news agency.

My dad is signing up for a territorial defence squad. My boyfriend is with the Army. I'm working as hard as I can to give information to the world about what is happening here.



But if need be – I'm ready to fight🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/8OlWOyvlnE — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) February 26, 2022

Further, Sovsun applauded the efforts put forward by the Ukrainian military and the common citizens who have been fighting with the Russian troops since the very first day of the war. According to the Ukrainian MP, the military personnel have shot over 20 Russian planes in the last four days. She affirmed that the Russian military has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian military and added they did not know that every common citizen is now a part of the resistance. "The Russians thought that Ukraine has a small army and would be easy to capture, but what they did not know is that every citizen here is a part of the resistance, our army is that of 40 million," she told ANI. "I am not trying to be overly optimistic here; the war is far from over. They (Russians) have been air striking some of the military bases and it is scary, but the level of resistance here is unbelievable," she added.

Russian troops have no idea what they are doing, says Inna Sovsun

Further, she informed that a large number of chemistry students are preparing some chemical conflation to blow up Russian tanks when they try to enter the national capital, Kyiv. She opined that the Russian troops are very much demotivated and have no idea of what they are doing in Ukraine. "You can actually see that they are just 18-year-old boys who were enlisted. They have been leaving tanks and armed vehicles on roadsides when they do not understand the way," she added. "I do understand all the geopolitical complexities of the situation. India as the greatest and the biggest democracy in the World should be supporting democratic states. I believe all democratic states should stand for their values," she added.

#TheWarDebate | 'Russia has 150,000 troops collected at Ukraine border. We are fighting you on the streets. Your plan was to invade Kyiv in 24 hours. Where are you now?': Inna Sovsun, Ukrainian MP https://t.co/NJJxioy5Vy pic.twitter.com/3Qtfhu8nbr — Republic (@republic) February 26, 2022

It is worth mentioning Russian troops engaged in war with Ukraine on Monday. Since then, they have reportedly captured several strategic locations. According to the data presented by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, at least 352 Ukrainian civilians have died in the Russian invasion including 14 children. On the other hand, Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya during the UNGC meeting claimed nearly 4,300 Russian troops were killed while over 200 were taken as prisoners of war-- a claim that Russia denied.

