On Tuesday, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Feldman claimed that the Russian forces attacked a zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which was nearly destroyed. Oleksandr Feldmand's own foundation runs the zoo, known as "Feldman Ecopark." He has previously documented the removal of animals from the park, including a group of kangaroos rescued on Sunday. The remaining animals face a more bleak future.

Feldman alleges that the zoo was attacked, and as a result, all adult animals in the zoo had to be killed, as their enclosures were destroyed. He stated that they would be forced to kill lions, tigers, and monkeys because of the Russian attack. He said that as the rescue is unlikely, they would be forced to "kill them, put them to sleep or move them." Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, was formerly recognised for its vibrant cultural scene. The city is now more well-known for the brutal attacks it has faced.

Earlier on Sunday, Feldman announced that eight kangaroos had been evacuated from the eco-park in Kharkiv. Kangaroos are now present in the houses of volunteers. He claimed that they would be sent to safe cities afterwards. He also said that the evacuation of the kangaroos came after the brutal attack of Russian forces. Their enclosures had been bombarded on numerous occasions.

Transportation is not an option for the majority of animals

However, transportation is not an option for most animals, and thousands of wild animals remain trapped in different zoos around the country. The zookeepers can only do their best and hope for the best, but the shelling is growing closer, and supplies are already running out as Russian forces attack more and more residential places. Some keepers stay with the animals overnight, but there is not much they can do for them. Some have even made their way into zoos, erecting improvised shelters out of seats or other locations not used by animals. Food is in short supply in many parts of Ukraine, and finding food for animals is difficult and risky, especially amid the ongoing bombing. Keepers rush to supermarkets to buy as much food as they can for the animals, frequently paying out of pocket, according to Zmescience.

Image: @FeldmanEcopark/ Facebook/ AP/ Unsplash