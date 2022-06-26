Ukraine Mulling To Suspend Visa-free Travel For Israeli Citizens: Report

Ukraine is mulling suspending visa-free travel for Israeli nationals in a move that would come in retaliation to the Jewish state curtailing the number of Ukrainian refugees allowed on its territory. Speaking to Jewish daily Detaly, the country’s Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk underscored that the Israeli interior ministry has stricken its visa policies for foreign nationals. As Russia’s war continues to ravage the country, the Ukrainian diplomat highlighted that a considerable population of those who sought refuge in Israel, have already exited.

Elaborating on Israel’s policies, he said that the interior ministry has already reduced the list of family members who have the right to visit their relatives in the Mediterranean country. In addendum, they have also stopped considering healthcare visas for Ukrainian citizens. Korniychuk further asserted that Israel has also introduced electronic visas for the Ukrainian citizens willing to enter.

"And it would be okay if these (restrictions - ed.) concerned all those involved in the war. But Russian citizens enter Israel without restrictions and Belarusian citizens do, too, while Ukrainian nationals face these electronic visas. Neither I nor my superiors can help but take it painfully. I am told by our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian President’s Office that this is unacceptable. We are now considering whether we should suspend our visa-free travel for Israelis in response. It won’t be noticeable at the moment but ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Israeli government will feel it," Korniychuk said.

Zelenskyy slams Israel for its soft stance on Russia

This comes as embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped up his criticism of Israel's failure to sanction Russia. Four months into Russia's assault on Ukraine, Zelenskyy's address comes amid a new political crisis in Israel, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid set to replace Naftali Bennett as prime minister of the country within days. Bennett has refrained from criticising Russia's incursion and has emphasised Israel's close relations with Moscow and Kyiv, despite the fact that his administration has not sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's government. Notably, Lapid condemned Russia's actions as a "violation of the world order" a few days after the onset of the invasion on February 24. However, the country has stopped short of supplying heavy weapons to Ukrainian soldiers.

