Ukraine Mulls Punishment For Citizens Allegedly Colluding With Russian Army: Report

After 100 days of the brutal Russian war, Kyiv's complexities seem far from ending. To date, the embattled country has reportedly recorded over 1,400 cases of treason by its citizens, including mayors, and policemen. The Ukrainian citizens are accused of colluding with the Russian army to pave way for them to siege or occupy Ukraine's territories. Gennady Matsegora, mayor of Kupyansk, in a video address confessed that he accepted the Russian offer to collaborate in the occupation of the region.

"I decided to take part in the negotiations to avoid loss of life," he said recalling the phone call with the Russian commander on the third day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also provided them with food supplies, fuel, transport, and shelter in "good faith," and later handed over the territory without a standoff. Matsegora is the mayor of Kupyansk and is yet to be arrested since the territory is still under Russian control, The Guardian reported.

Over 1,400 cases of treason were recorded against Ukrainians

At the beginning of May, the number of treason cases was 700, Ukraine Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova told The Guardian. Another 700 were of collaborating with "the enemy," she said, adding that they all were charged with enabling Russian invaders access to Ukrainian territories and eventually slaughtering dozens of people. At least 50 such "traitors" have been arrested so far, said Oleksandr Filchakov, chief prosecutor of the Kharkiv region. These colluders range from police personnel to judges, which has made sentencing a tricky task.

The level of collusion varied from catalysing war crimes, looting rich Ukrainians with the Russian troops, and/or transferring vital information to the invaders like revealing the identity of family members of army personnel, or war veterans, said Governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov. Adding to it, Filchakov said that one such case emerged where a Ukrainian identified the rich local people so that he could steal the wealth they possessed. "So, later the Russian soldiers went to those houses together with the collaborators and stole their belongings," Filchakov told The Guardian.

Kyiv to impose stern penalties on traitors

Venediktova also said that if convicted the accused would face a prison term of 15 years minimum. Last Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it starkly clear that no traitor to his land will be spared after he fired the head of SBU Security service in Kharkiv over accusations of "negligence." However, before the cases go into trial, the Kyiv authorities will ensure the judgment is made on appropriate parameters.

"There are people who were looking forward to jumping into the other army, there are people who collaborated to save their lives and there were others who were forced at gunpoint," Ilko Bozhko, a Ukraine military official from east operational command, explained.

As the Russian forces continue to pound on pockets of Ukraine, Kyiv has to decide on a new measure to ensure its citizens are not wrongly judged. While the guilty must be sentenced with "swift and effective" punishment, the victims of the situation must be prevented from being abused by law, said an MP with the European Solidarity party who hoped the lawmakers will draft a resolution to rank cases in order of seriousness, The Guardian reported.

(Image: AP)