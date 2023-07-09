Ukraine Must Get 'clear And Unequivocal' Invitation From NATO In Vilnius Summit: Germany

Ukraine has demanded for the military bloc NATO to give a clear commitment about Kyiv's membership after the ongoing war is over. In an interview with the German broadcaster DPA, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, urged NATO to put an end to ambiguity over the issue and give a clearer response. "At the summit in Vilnius, we expect a clear and unequivocal invitation and direction to join NATO," said Makeiev. The latter urged the military bloc must not repeat the mistakes that it made during the NATO 2008 summit in Bucharest. In 2008, when NATO welcomed Ukraine's NATO aspirations, the then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel widely objected to Ukraine's accession to the bloc.

"If Ukraine had already been a NATO member in 2014, the Crimean annexation, the war in the Donbas and now the Russian large-scale war of aggression would certainly not have taken place," Makeiev told DPA.

NATO 'must not allow more ambiguity'

As Biden will be travelling to Europe next week to attend the summit in Vilnius, the German ambassador stated that the military must not allow more ambiguity about Ukraine's accession. "The only way to put an end to Russian aggression against Europe is to send a strong signal from the 2023 NATO summit, which has every opportunity of going down in the history of cohesion," Makeiev reportedly stated.

NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, had already stated that at the upcoming summit in Lithuania's capital, the military will not give the formal invitation to Kyiv to join as it is still involved in a conflict. In Berlin, Stoltenberg said that NATO's July summit will not lead to a formal invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance. "At the Vilnius summit and in the preparations for the summit, we are not discussing issuing a formal invitation," Stoltenberg stated at a conference.

As the NATO summit is scheduled to take place on July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, Turkey, the crucial member state with veto power, expressed full support for the war-torn country to join the alliance. Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova has also called on the Western military bloc to give a 'clearer perspective' about Ukraine's membership bid. Slovakia strongly backs Kyiv's entry into the Alliance and pledged support for its membership as President Zelenskyy arrived in the country for a visit during the latest leg of his European tour.