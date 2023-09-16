Ukraine must regain its territorial integrity, not just survive Russian attack: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stressed that the objective for Ukraine is to succeed in regaining its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The statement of the US Secretary as he extended his immense support for Ukraine. Blinken along with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addressed the briefing, reported ANI.

The two, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, have recently returned from Ukraine. During the visit, both Blinken and Baerbock were able to compare notes on their visits but also made clear that both are willing to continue their strong support of Ukraine.

US Secretary address after Ukraine visit

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Blinken has emphasized that the objective of Ukraine is to regain its sovereignty, its territorial integrity and "not only to survive the Russian aggression, which it has and will, but to thrive in the future and to be able to stand strongly on its own feet."

Blinken has also acknowledged Penny Pritzker, former US Secretary of Commerce, who has been deployed as special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery. He would closely work with Germany, with the European Union, with G7 partners, and many others.

On reviving Ukraine's economic stability, Blinken asserted. "Even as governments and international financial institutions support Ukraine – and that will continue – ultimately the most sustainable way for Ukraine to succeed economically is through private-sector investment. And so we are focusing many efforts on these." Further, he stressed that Pritzker's expertise and remarkable knowledge would be a major help to Ukraine.

Biden to host Zelenskyy

The statement and Blinken's visit to Ukraine come ahead of Zelenskyy's visit to the US where he would be expected to reaffirm to the world and the US their support in the Russia-Ukraine war. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Saturday said that US President Joe Biden is set to host Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday, noting that it will be their third meeting.

In this third meeting, Ukraine would be getting an additional military package as support to restrain Russian forces in Ukrainian territory. "We are always preparing a new military package for Ukraine. We do these drawdown packages essentially every couple of weeks," said NSA Sullivan.

