As the Russia-Ukraine intensified further on day six, Ukraine confirmed that has not ruled out the possibility of a preventive missile strike on the territory of Belarus in response to the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, NEXTA, a media outlet based in Eastern Europe, reported. This comes a day after Ukraine's representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, accused Belarus of betrayal, stating that it helped Russia in the invasion.

Belarus has also been sanctioned by the European Union (EU) for its involvement in Russia's offensive against Ukraine. According to European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, the new sanctions target the President Alexander Lukashenko-led regime's most crucial sectors.

On the other hand, the United States (US) ceased operations of its embassy in Belarus and also approved the "voluntary" departure of non-emergency officials and their families in Moscow. The US also warned Belarus of "serious consequences" if it continued to offer "indefensible" support to Moscow. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that Belarus had staged Russian troops in sovereign Belarusian soil to undertake a "premeditated and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.

In Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv, an explosion took place near the TV tower in Dorogozhychi on Tuesday. In the visuals, thick clouds of black smoke can be seen emerging from the explosion site amid air raid sirens resounding, reminding residents to head to the nearest shelter.

The explosion comes minutes after Russia had told residents of the Ukrainian capital living near intelligence infrastructure to evacuate. The Ministry of Defence of Russia is planning strikes on Ukrainian intel and military relay facilities in Kyiv, as per state-owned media.

Russia attacks Kharkiv

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv had been hit by renewed Russian shelling with missiles and rockets. The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building.

Visuals obtained by Republic Media Network from the blast region show complete destruction of the decades-old grand building. At least 10 people were killed and 35 more were injured, local authorities informed.