Ukraine 'not Threatened' By Shortage Of Grain, Says Deputy Agrarian Minister Dmytrasevych

Ukraine's Deputy Agrarian Minister on Tuesday asserted that the embattled country is not facing a grain shortage currently because production is over five times higher than domestic demand. On June 14, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Markiyan Dmytrasevych stated that the overall harvest last year was 106 million tonnes, with Ukrainians using 20 million tonnes of all crops. The ratio of consumption to output in the war-torn country is rather low, and it has dwindled as a result of people fleeing the war, so Ukrainians should have no problems, according to Dmytrasevych.

"If last year, the total harvest was 106 million tons, we used 20 million tons of all crops. The ratio of consumption to production in our country is relatively low, in addition, it decreased due to the fact that people left. So we can't have any problems. This is simply unrealistic," the minister claimed, Ukrinform reported.

He further emphasised that more than 20 million tonnes of wheat, corn and other crops are still unable to be exported from Ukraine. With each passing day, the probability of severe grain shortages in poor African and Middle Eastern countries rises, potentially leading to famine. Ukraine is currently negotiating with the Baltic republics and Poland to dispatch grain by train, however, the maritime route remains a priority.

Planting wedge in Ukraine reduced by 25% this year due to war hostilities

According to the Deputy Minister, if the export issue is not handled by September, another issue may arise as there will be nowhere to store products from the new harvest. Moreover, according to reports, the planting wedge in Ukraine has reduced by 25% this year because to the hostilities.

Grain is one of Ukraine's primary industries, accounting for approximately a fifth of total exports. Prior to the war, Ukraine exported up to six million tonnes of wheat and oilseeds per month through the Black Sea. However, with the ports closed and the railway infrastructure unable to handle the increased amount, Ukraine will only be able to export a maximum of two million tonnes of grains each month, according to Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine's first deputy minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

According to government data, Ukraine's grain, oilseed, and vegetable oil exports increased by 80% month on month to 1.74 million tonnes in May, but remained significantly lower than May 2021 levels. The United States has accused Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine. The Kremlin, on the other hand, claims that the West precipitated the situation by imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Image: AP