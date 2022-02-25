Ukraine Nuclear Agency Sees Chernobyl Radiation Rise Post Russian Takeover; Effect Of Dust

Higher than average gamma radiation levels were observed in the area near the decommissioned Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, after it was taken by the Russian military, Ukraine's nuclear energy regulatory body announced on February 25. Higher gamma radiation levels have been recorded in the Chernobyl zone, according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, which did not disclose further specifics, AP reported.

The rise was linked to a topsoil disturbance owing to the transit of a considerable number of heavy military equipment through the exclusion zone and the emission of contaminated radioactive dust into the air, according to the report. The decommissioned plant and its surrounding exclusion zone were taken by Russia following a tough battle on Thursday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Russia took control of Chernobyl NPP

After invading Ukraine on February 24, Russian soldiers moved quickly to capture control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, causing Ukrainian officials to issue warnings about the risk of another "ecological disaster" like the one that occurred there in 1986. Russian forces occupied the region, according to Ukrainian officials, just hours after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. According to the State Specialized Enterprise Chernobyl NPP, ongoing activities surrounding the plant where Europe's worst nuclear disaster occurred in 1986 include radioactive waste treatment and storage.

A nuclear reactor at a site 80 miles north of Kyiv detonated in 1986, causing a toxic cloud to spread throughout Europe. To avoid leakage, the damaged reactor was later encased with a protective casing. The Chernobyl nuclear tragedy occurred under Mikhail Gorbachev's presidency of the Soviet Union, and he had stated that the accident was perhaps the true cause of the Soviet Union's downfall rather than his economic and political reform policies.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that Russian airborne troops were protecting the plant, to avoid any prospective "provocations." He argued that the area's radiation levels were normal. Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency of the takeover, which said that no injuries or destruction at the industrial facility had occurred.

