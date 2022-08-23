Ukraine Official Claims Russian FSB Behind Darya Dugina's Killing; Says 'first In A Row'

A Ukrainian official has claimed that Putin ally's daughter Darya Dugina's death was carried out by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has stated that FSB is expected to "organise a series of terrorist attacks in Russian cities." Taking to his Twitter handle, Danilov stressed that Darya Dugina's death is the "first in the row" and denied Ukraine's involvement in her assassination.

Oleksiy Danilov stated that the support for the offensive in Ukraine is decreasing in Russia. Danilov tweeted, "Support for the war is falling in Russia. The Kremlin needs public mobilisation. The FSB is expected to organise a series of terrorist attacks in Russian cities with mass civilian casualties. Dugina is the first in the row. Unlike Russia, Ukraine is not at war with civilians." Notably, Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina died in a car explosion near Moscow on Saturday, August 20. Russia has accused Ukraine of being responsible for the assassination of Dugina. However, Ukraine has categorically denied any involvement in her death.

Sergey Lavrov terms killing of Darya Dugina 'a barbarous crime'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has termed the killing of Darya Dugina "a barbarous crime that can never be forgiven" Speaking at a news conference, Lavrov asserted that "there can be no mercy" for people responsible for the act, TASS reported. He stated that FSB has been carrying out the probe and expressed hope that the investigation will be completed quickly. Earlier on August 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Darya Dugina's family. In his message of condolence to Dugina's family, Putin termed her assassination "a vile" and "cruel crime," according to the statement published on Kremlin's Telegram channel. He stated that Darya Dugina was a "bright talented person with a true Russian heart." Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored that Dugina was a journalist, scientist, philosopher and war correspondent who served the people. The Russian President also signed an executive order awarding the 'Order of courage' to Darya Dugina posthumously for her "courage and dedication while performing her professional duty."

Russian FSB claims Ukraine responsible for Darya Dugina's killing

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Ukraine's special services was behind the assassination of Darya Dugina, The Associated Press reported. The FSB said that a Ukrainian woman Natalia Vovk arrived in Russia with her daughter, carried out the killing and moved to Estonia. According to the FSB, Vovk along with her daughter arrived in Russia in July and rented an apartment in the same building where Dugina lived. On August 20, Vovk and her daughter attended the festival where Alexander Dugin and Darya Dugina were also present. It further said that Vovk used three different number plates in her vehicles while entering, staying in and leaving Russia.

(Inputs from AP)

Image: AP