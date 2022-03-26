As the burgeoning Russian invasion of Ukraine entered day 31, American media reports emerged of alleged assassination plots weaved against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Speaking to CNN, a senior advisor to the Ukrainian minister of defence claimed that the "notorious" private military company of Russia, 'Wagner', was colluding to eliminate the embattled Ukrainian president and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The claimant also informed that a "few of them" were also transported to Kyiv with the intention of wiping off the state leaders.

"They wanted to assassinate the leadership of Ukraine: our president and prime minister. That was the goal and a couple of them sent to Ukraine without any success," said Markian Lubkivskyi, an advisor to Ukraine Defence Minister Oleskii Reznikov.

Lubkivskyi also asserted that the alleged conspiracy was confirmed by Ukraine's intelligence services and forces charged with the embattled President's protection. Citing the documents, he said, "necessary proof will be presented to the International Court." However, Lubkivskyi refused to reveal further details citing "operational reasons."

What is Wagner Group?

It is pertinent to mention that the Wagner group is a Russian private military company that gained prominence during Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014. The said private military company has been involved in operations conducted in Syria and several other African countries, CNN investigation reported. Wagner has also been accused by the US and human rights watchdogs of committing sustained civilian abuses. The company is allegedly linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-friendly oligarch, nevertheless, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his aides have often de-linked themselves from the group.

Ukraine intelligence has tracked the group working internally and externally from Ukrainian soil, Lubkivskyi informed. He added several Wagner agents were also killed inside the ex-Soviet nation. The UK became the recent country to slap sanctions on Wagner.

Russia reframes strategy over Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 31, Russia seems to have changed its course after lagging significant conquests against defending Ukrainian forces. In a first-ever public statement mapping the all-out attack, Deputy Chief of Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy on Friday stated that the invading forces have largely achieved their "main goals" in the first phase of the "military operations" in Ukraine and now they will act on "liberating" the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic.

"The combat potential of the damn forces of Ukraine has been significantly reduced, allowing us, I emphasise again, to focus the main efforts on achieving the main goal- the liberation of Donbas," Rudskoy had said.

Rudskoy's remarks followed Zelenskyy's condemnation of Russian ultimatums on March 22 after Moscow asked Ukrainian Armed Forces to "lay down" their arms. Zelenskyy had said any compromises made with the country to end the burgeoning invasion must be decided by referendums. "Certain changes can be historic...we are not going anywhere. We will come to the referendum," Zelenskyy said as per Eurovision News.

