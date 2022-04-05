As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered day 41, the Chairperson of Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk of Ukraine, has called for visa cancellation of high ranking Russian officials and their spouses and children residing abroad. This comes as several countries have expelled Russian diplomats on Tuesday after Russia was accused of killing civilians in Bucha, near the capital city of Kyiv. Stefanchuk shared a tweet earlier today stating that Russian officials, their spouses, children, parents or other relatives who are studying, having vacations, or simply staying in another country must have their visas withdrawn and must be transported to back Russia within 24 hours.

russian officials, their spouses (lovers), children, parents, or other relatives, who are studying, vacationing, or simply staying abroad, must have their visas revoked and be deported from the civilized 🌐 to 🇷🇺 within 24 hours. russians, it is time to go home! — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) April 5, 2022

Countries expel Russian diplomats

Stefanchuk's statement comes after countries like Italy, Sweden and Denmark have expelled Russian diplomats. Earlier today, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Mayo announced that 30 Russian diplomats have been expelled from the country. He stated that this morning, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov was summoned by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ettore Seki, to advise him of the Italian government's decision to send 30 Russian diplomats back to Russia, according to Eurointegration. He further said that the decision was taken in agreement with other European and Euro-Atlantic allies for reasons relating to national security.

In the meanwhile, Sweden has also expelled diplomats from the country. On Tuesday, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde announced that three Russian diplomats would be expelled for spying. Linde stated that they were not abiding by the Vienna Convention and were conducting illegal intelligence collection operations in the country. Denmark also removed 15 Russian ambassadors.

Stefanchuk accused Russia of looting

Earlier, Ruslan Stefanchuk accused Russia of looting. He stated that the Russian army is notorious for looting, which is a reality that forever dispels falsehoods like the second army of the world, the glorification of 'grandfathers who fought,' etc. He further stated that the Russian army of today is a bunch of looters and that microwaves, hairdryers, electric kettles, toilet bowls, and wall carpets are among their prized possessions taken from the broken towns in Ukraine, which they ship to Russia, according to Interfax.

Image: AP/@r_stefanchuk/Twitter