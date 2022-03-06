On Saturday, a ceasefire was agreed upon by the Russian forces in the city of Mariupol in a bid to evacuate the citizens but the Russians breached the ceasefire agreement, according to the Ukrainian authorities, thereby halting the evacuation. However, later on Sunday, the Mariupol City Council issued a statement announcing that the citizens will be evacuated via humanitarian corridors today, March 6 from 10 am to 9 pm (1:30 pm to 12:30 am India time) as a ceasefire will be in effect. The statement further noted that the civilians will be able to depart Mariupol by bus or through private transport.

Meanwhile, both Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the one-day delay in the evacuation. On Saturday, the Ukrainian Parliament accused Moscow of obstructing the evacuation of Mariupol citizens whereas many Ukrainian officials chastised Russia for not observing the ceasefire agreement on Saturday.

17 people managed to exit Mariupol on Saturday

The Russian administration, meanwhile, claims that Ukrainian soldiers barred residents from leaving the city on Saturday, while the Ukrainian government blamed the delay upon Russian forces. Donetsk officials stated that 17 people managed to exit Mariupol on Saturday, while 36 more were carried out of the city by buses, according to ANI.

Notably, during the second round of talks in Belarus on March 4, Russia and Ukraine agreed to establish humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. Vadym Boychenko, Mayor of Mariupol, announced on Saturday that the city had been blockaded by Russian troops following days of unrelenting attacks. Mariupol, which has a population of 450,000 people, is strategically important to Russian forces because it allows them to create a land corridor linking Crimea and southern Russia. The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is likely to begin on March 7.

1.37 million people have fled Ukraine

Meanwhile, UNHCR's latest figures suggest that 1.37 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring European countries as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's military onslaught. UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi stated that this is the fastest-moving refugee catastrophe Europe has witnessed since the end of WWII. UNHCR also suggests that the outflow is already faster than the 2015 migratory crisis, when 1.3 million asylum seekers from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa entered Europe to flee poverty and violence.

