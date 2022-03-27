As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, massive destruction has been caused to the lives and resources of the two countries. Russian shelling has destroyed the major regions of the country. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities refused to give up. The war has caused many casualties to lives and resources.

As Russian troops continue to launch military attacks, a video of Kangaroos, who were rescued after continuous shelling on their enclosure, emerged. The video was shared on Twitter by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they previously shared the video of the damage caused by Russian attacks. "These kangaroos were evacuated from Feldman Ecopark in #Kharkiv. Their enclosures were repeatedly shelled by #Russian Armed Forces. Now kangaroos are safe", the caption read with the post.

Detailing about the rescue today, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told that a small group of Kangaroos were being transported to a safe zone. Their enclosures were repeatedly shelled by Russian Armed Forces, officials said. Previously, they had shared a video from a residential area in Kharkiv showcasing the extent of damage by Russian attacks. The Russian Invasion has already destructed the major parts of the country while damaging the lives of the civilians as well the wildlife.

Ukrainians rescue animals amid wars

Animal welfare groups like UAnimals, as well as activists around Ukraine who have stayed amid the chaos of war, are working around the clock to rescue stray animals and keep shelters running. That devotion can come with a cost: An animal shelter in Kharkiv was bombed, and three animal rescue volunteers were killed in fighting earlier this month while attempting to deliver dog food as per VOX. There were a few more rescue operations to save the animals from the continuous shelling by Russia. The aggression between the two countries has caused great losses and the current situation of the conflict will cause even more.