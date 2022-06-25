Ukraine Orders Troops To Pull Back From City Of Severodonetsk As Casualties Surge

As conflict rages unabated in Ukraine for the 122nd day with over thousands slain on both the warring sides, the crisis seemed to have taken a new direction. As per reports, Ukrainian troops are now pulling back from the embattled city of Severodonetsk.

After months of fighting, Ukrainian troops are now leaving the area to Russian attackers, who presently occupy larger parts of the city, said Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday in a televised address on Friday, June 25.

Ukraine orders forces to withdraw from the city of Severodonetsk

The city of Severodonetsk has witnessed some of the deadliest fightings of the entire invasion so far, and with this development, it is evident that Kremlin forces are steadily gaining more and more control over the Ukrainian territories. Hayday stated that Severodonetsk was one of the last major Ukrainian strongholds in the region, however, amidst the mounting death toll, there is no sense in continuing the warfare in that region.

Meanwhile, a senior Pentagon official confirmed the development and stated, "I just want to put into context what we're seeing in Severodonetsk in terms of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ managed retrograde from that location." He said, since the start of this war, Russian troops had to completely recalibrate their plans because Ukrainian forces have shown tough resilience and the "Russians are just eking out inch by inch of territory here," the official said. Also, the Pentagon official highlighted that in the past four months, Russia has paid a very high price for this "very small, very incremental gain."

"So in terms of the situation in Severodonetsk, the way that I view it is that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are performing a professional, tactical retrograde in order to consolidate their forces in positions from which they can better defend themselves. And I see this as occurring on the heels of their ability to continue to pin down Russian forces over a very long period in a very small geographic area," the representative of the Pentagon said, reported Ukrinform.

Reports claim that Russian attackers have exploited every inch of their power toward capturing the city of Severodonetsk. So far, they have destroyed every defensive position of Ukrainian forces, and this strategy has played slowly but in favour of Kremlin troops. In the past few weeks, it has been observed that the Russian forces have managed to eliminate a large number of Ukraine's army, and the remaining had sheltered themselves around the Azot chemical plant, where some 500 civilians, including dozens of children, are staying. With Ukrainian forces retreating from the Severodonetsk region, the battle has now moved across the Siverkyi Donets river to Lysychansk, which is the last place in Luhansk held by Ukrainian soldiers.

Image: AP