Ukraine Outraged Over Release Of A Vessel Carrying Allegedly 'stolen' Grain Amid War

The release of a Russian ship suspected of transporting stolen Ukrainian grain from Turkish waters is "unacceptable," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated on July 7. In an official statement on July 7, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry claimed that Turkey ignored a request to arrest the vessel and cargo, and the ship was released on July 6.

The statement read, "deep disappointment and appeals to the Turkish side with an urgent request to conduct an investigation … and provide a full response to the requests of the relevant authorities of Ukraine."

The grain had been transported from the occupied port of Berdiansk to the Turkish port of Karasu by the Russian merchant ship Zhibek Zholy. "In light of the unacceptable situation," the ministry added, "the Turkish ambassador in Kyiv has been invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs." According to the Russian news agency TASS, the Zhibek Zholy, which is currently anchored in Turkey, "plans to leave due to idle time and ship grain to a storage vessel."

"It is planned to go to the accumulative (storage) vessel and trans-ship. Then, when the large vessel is loaded, (it) goes to ports and unloads," TASS reported, citing one of the ship's crew members.

Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has resulted in a growing food crisis

According to shipping monitoring data from July 7, the transponder of the Zhibek Zholy is no longer active at its recent anchorage outside Karasu. Further, according to satellite imagery, Russian ships frequently offload their cargoes to other ships in the Black Sea. Moreover, Russia's lengthy blockade of Ukrainian ports has resulted in a growing food crisis that Ukraine and its allies have been attempting to contain for months. Moscow has been charged with using food as a weapon of war.

According to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, if exports are still being blocked, up to 60 million tonnes of grain may become stuck in the nation by the fall. According to the UN, Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has already increased food prices worldwide and threatens to lead to a catastrophic food shortage in some regions. Russia has repeatedly refuted accusations that it is stealing grain or blocking ports.

Image: AP