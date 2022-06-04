Amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian Parliament chief Ruslan Stefanchuk met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday. During his visit, Stefanchuk also met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and asked for support in facing Russian aggression. Notably, this development comes at a time when Ukraine is already having a tough battle with Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and other parts of the nation.

Ми були максимально щирі під час зустрічі з @OlafScholz.

Німеччина є лідером ЄС, і її думка стосовно кандидатства 🇺🇦є надзвичайно важливою. Думаю, що зміг розвіяти всі скептичні побоювання, і сподіваюся на позитивне рішення на саміті Європейської Ради.

Чекаю його в гостях в 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hD8jmVLAtn — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) June 3, 2022

Stefanchuk called on Germany to provide heavy war weapons, including Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, to face Russian aggression. According to the Ukrinform report, the Verkhovna Rada Chairman also asked the German President to support Ukraine's European aspirations.

"Mr. President, all changes in this world are made by dreamers and fans. So I want to ask you: can you name another EU candidate country where support for membership in this country reaches 91%? "And this 91% is not because the war is going on in our country, but because we give our lives for the values and principles of the EU," Stefanchuk said.

Stefanchuk meets German Prez Steinmeier, calls for support on Kyiv's EU aspirations

Не бути песимістом! Про це попросив під час зустрічі Федеральний Президент🇩🇪 Франк-Вальтер Штайнмаєр, коментуючи європейську перспективу 🇺🇦. Для нього очевидно, що Україна знаходиться в особливій ситуації. У нас війна, тож варто знайти для 🇺🇦 особливе рішення pic.twitter.com/6iSH3oy4HW — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) June 3, 2022

At the meeting, Stefanchuk asserted that he did not asked for any privileged status for his country but wanted legal recognition of the merits of the Ukrainian people on the path to European integration. He further stressed that candidate status is not member status and once it is achieved, Ukraine will work hard to improve the situation of the country and to bring it in line with the Copenhagen criteria.

"We are ready to do all so that Ukraine is not a poor relative but a full member of the EU," Stefanchuk said.

The German President, in turn, asked Stefanchuk to not be "pessimistic" about the European perspective. "You know that our Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Chancellor have stated that they will lead this train, which should bring Ukraine to the EU," he said, reported Ukrinform. He further stated that Germany understands that Ukraine is in a "special situation." He further added, "There is a war going on." And this means that we must find a special solution for Ukraine. because the situation is absolutely special. And this wording must be made by the European Commission, "Steinmeier said."

(Image: Twitter/@r_stefanchuk)