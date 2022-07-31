Ukraine Plans To Evacuate Residents Of Donetsk Oblast To Safer Regions As War Rages

Ukraine is all set to introduce mandatory evacuation of people from unoccupied residents of Donetsk. Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied territories, has made the announcement, Ukrinform reported. She said that Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has called on the government to create an evacuation headquarters at the state level. The statement of Vereshchuk comes at a time when Ukrainian forces have accused Russian troops of trying to capture the Semyhiria settlement in the Bakhmut region of Donetsk.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in the latest report said that the Russian troops remain focused on the impact of military objects and infrastructure elements and they have been trying to create conditions for an offensive on Bakhmut in Donetsk. The Ukrainian Deputy PM underscored that the evacuation is "mandatory" according to "Article 33 of the Code on civil protection of the population". According to the Ukrainian official, there were around 52,000 children in Donetsk and they cannot be exposed to "mortal danger without heat, light and the possibility of warming up."

Donetsk continues to remain without gas supply: Vereshchuk

Vereshchuk stressed that the Donetsk region continues to remain without a supply of gas. She stated that all the gas pipelines have been repaired. However, Vereshchuk accused Russian troops of destroying everything that helps people to keep warm during the winter season. She noted that the Donetsk region will remain without heat during the winter season. As per the news report, the Ukrainian government has set up a Coordination Headquarters to organise the evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk region. The Coordination Headquarters is headed by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and includes representatives of ministries, law enforcement agencies, and regional administrations.

Kuleba accuses Russia of shelling on facility holding PoWs

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the international community to designate Russia as a "terrorist state." He accused Russian forces of shelling the correctional facility holding Ukrainian Prisoners of War (PoWs) in the occupied region of Olenivka in Donetsk. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba urged all partners of Ukraine to "strongly condemn" the alleged war crime committed by Russia. He called Russia's attack on a facility holding PoWs a "brutal violation of international humanitarian law." On the otherhand, Russia has claimed that Ukraine’s military used US-supplied rocket launchers to strike and carry out the attack on Olenivka, according to AP.

Росіяни вчинили ще один жахливий воєнний злочин, обстрілявши виправну установу в окупованій Оленівці, де вони тримали українських військовополонених. Закликаю всіх партнерів жорстко засудити це брутальне порушення міжнародного гуманітарного права і визнати РФ державою-терористом. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 29, 2022

Image: AP