Ukraine PM Claims Nation Maintained 'energy Resilience' After Barrage Of Russian Attacks

Ukraine has succeeded in maintaining its energy stability after Russian attacks, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said. In a post on Facebook, Shmyhal said that Russia launched 130 missiles and kamikaze drone strikes at civilian and energy facilities, including Kyiv in the first three days of the week. He claimed that Russia wanted to "intimidate" the people of Ukraine and affect the nation's energy facilities.

Denys Shmyhal stated that the workers in Ukraine have been able to restore power in 4000 settlements. He said that the people in Ukraine have voluntarily reduced their electricity consumption by an average of 10% which he stressed allows a balanced power supply during peak hours of use and in avoiding scheduled power outages. Shmyhal noted that the Russian attacks and criminal actions resulted in Russia being recognised as a 'terrorist state.' He stated that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in its resolution referred to the Russian regime as 'terrorist' and called for speeding up the creation of a Special International Tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

357 mn UAH allocated for repairs in regions affected by missiles: Shmyhal

Highlighting efforts of the government for Ukraine's recovery, Shmyhal said that 357 million UAH (Rs 79,64,38,135.84) has been allocated for infrastructure repairs in the regions affected by the missiles. He informed that the Ukrainian government has adopted two resolutions for settlements of debts. According to him, 76 billion UAH will be used for paying debts subjects of the gas market. He stated that a resolution that permitted the application of reuse projects in construction will speed up the project and make construction cheaper. He informed e that Ukraine has opened a new credit system to help the enterprises to recover. Sharing details regarding international support, Denys Shmyhal revealed that Ukraine has received an additional 550 million euros (Rs 44,11,72,80,867) from the European Investment Bank and $1.3 billion (107,161,145,000.00) of additional emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund.

Russia's goal in Ukraine not affected even after NATO's involvement: Peskov

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia's goal in Ukraine has not been impacted even though NATO has got involved in it, TASS reported citing Rossiya 1. Peskov stated that Russia's "operation" will move ahead as per the plan. Dmitry Peskov said, "In fact, NATO has got involved in the Ukrainian conflict. However, it is in no way affecting our goals. That said, the operation will continue and we will go through with it," TASS reported citing the host of the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program Pavel Zarubin.

Image: AP