Ukraine PM Denys Shmyhal Says Civilian Casualties 'dozens Of Times Higher' Than Military

As the Moscow-Kyiv war in eastern Europe has entered day 96, the Prime Minister of war-torn Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal claimed that the number of Ukrainian people killed in Russia's assault on Ukraine is dozens of times more than the number of military causalities. These remarks of the Prime Minister came during an interview with Polish public broadcaster TVP. The Ukrainian PM asserted, “A huge number of tragic events are unfolding in Ukraine these days. This is actually a war against the Ukrainian people, this is a war against the democratic world. The number of civilian casualties is dozens of times greater than military casualties.”

Shmyhal also claimed, “This means that these are war crimes, these are crimes against humanity, this is genocide against Ukrainians,” Ukrinform reported. The scenario on the front lines has not altered, he noted.

In addition to this, Ukrainian PM Shmyhal highlighted that the areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy have been freed and the primary war is currently taking place in Donbas, where the Russian troops are putting pressure by striking repeatedly and relentlessly. He said that in recent times, Luhansk is the main area to focus on. The Russians, on the other hand, have made no meaningful progress, he claimed.

Shmyhal added, “In the south of Ukraine, our troops have managed to liberate several small settlements over the last 24 hours. That is, today there are heavy, extremely heavy battles ongoing in Donbas and in the south," Ukrinform reported.

Since Russia's military incursion in Ukraine began on February 24, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on May 27, that 4,031 civilians have lost their lives in the war and 4,735 more have been injured.

Ukraine's Justice Ministry will locate the assets of sanctioned individuals

Furthermore, last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal said on Telegram that the nation's Ministry of Justice has been appointed as the principal executive authority that is in charge of enacting state policy in the recovery of public assets belonging to sanctioned individuals. As per Shmyhal, Ukraine's Justice Ministry will take steps to locate the assets of those on the National Security and Defence Council's list.

In a Telegram announcement, Denys Shmyhal stated, “A decision was made to designate the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine as the main body of executive power that ensures the implementation of state policy in the field of recovery of state assets of persons subject to sanctions".

Meanwhile, during a late-night speech on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that the offensive in Ukraine has cost Moscow "its own future and any cultural ties with the free world." He continued, “Russia has already lost not only the battle for Kharkiv, not only the battle for Kyiv and the north of the country...We will definitely liberate the entire territory."

(Image: AP)