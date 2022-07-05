Ukraine PM Shmyhal Discusses Economic Revival With IMF Official, Says Agency's Role Vital

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Monday discussed measures to support the economy during the war with Alfred Kammer, Director of the IMF’s European Department. The two leaders discussed various other issues at the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Lugano, Switzerland. Shmyhal also told Kammer about the government's measures to support Ukraine's economy during the war, and plans for the energy sector's development and the implementation of reforms were discussed at the meeting. Taking to Twitter, Shmyhal praised the IMF's contribution to supporting the economy of Ukraine during the war. "The government appreciates the IMF's contribution to supporting the economy of our country during the war. I emphasised this during a meeting with Alfred Kammer during #URC2022," he tweeted.

The Government of 🇺🇦 appreciates the IMF's contribution to supporting the economy of our country during the war. Emphasized this during a meeting with Alfred Kammer during #URC2022. The role of the @IMFNews in the development of the Recovery Plan for 🇺🇦 is extremely important. pic.twitter.com/pssyXMw5s5 — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) July 4, 2022

According to the Ukrinform report, during the meeting, the Ukrainian PM said, "In particular, mechanisms were introduced to support the most vulnerable sections of the population, forcibly displaced persons, and businesses." He added saying, "the government will now provide non-refundable grants for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as stimulate the development of processing." Shyamal mentioned that, once again, the partners assured their support for Ukraine. "I thanked the IMF for the quick response to the challenges faced by Ukraine due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and for assistance within the framework of the Rapid Financing Instrument. The creation of the IMF’s special administrative account for Ukraine made it possible to promptly receive funds from partner countries," Shmyhal added.

At the conference, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that his country needs $750 billion for a three-stage recovery plan. He added that Russia's invasion had directly cost the infrastructure of the country more than $100 billion. Other requests for Ukraine's reconstruction were also maintained by the Ukrainian leadership.

In the wake of the nationwide destruction caused by the Russian forces in Ukraine, the Swiss government on July 4 hosted a conference to map out a way forward for the world to help the war-battered nation recover and rebuild when Russia's war ends one day. Ignazio Cassis who is the President of the Swiss Confederation hosted embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also attended the conference among others.

