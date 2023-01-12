Ukraine, Poland And Lithuania Sign Joint Declaration; What Is Lubin Triangle Summit?

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy along with his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts signed a joint declaration after the second summit of the Lubin Triangle which was held in Lviv, western Ukraine on Wednesday. The document noted the intention of Lithuania and Poland to continue providing powerful military, technical, defence, humanitarian and other support to Ukraine.

"The Joint Declaration is the result of the negotiations. It reflects the key political, humanitarian and other conclusions of today's meeting," said Zelenskyy.

One of the decisions announced after the meeting, is the Polish commitment to ship Leopard tanks to Ukraine within a wider European coalition. The Ukrainian army and politicians have been asking western partners for such a move for many months.

“A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of coalition building, because, as you know, a whole range of formal requirements, approvals and so on must be met for this purpose, but above all we want it to be an international coalition," Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

Lithuania provides anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, which protects its crucial energy sector. “I want to thank Lithuanians and Poles for accepting refugees, military support and readiness to stand by our side until victory; Ukrainians will remember this help for many years,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference after the meeting.

What does the Joint Declaration focus on?

The Joint Declaration confirmed the "centuries-old historical ties between Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland", as well as defines the priority areas of cooperation of the Lublin Triangle, in particular in the framework of the strategic course of our country to acquire full membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a statement from Zelenskyy's office read.

The document also focused on the intention of Lithuania and Poland to continue providing powerful military, technical, defense, humanitarian and other support to Ukraine. Zelenskyy's peace plan was also highlighted in the declaration with the countries vying for the Global Peace Formula Summit to consolidate international support.

The declaration also mentioned the support for the establishment of a special international tribunal for "the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine". The document specifically noted the expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to other seaports of our country and the importance of continuing the "Grain from Ukraine" program to strengthen global food security.

The heads of Poland and Lithuania also upheld Ukraine's "inalienable right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity". Lithuanian President Nausėda and Duda also made clear their will to cooperate in the process of rebuilding Ukraine at the conflict’s end.

What is the Black Sea Grain Initiative?

On 22 July, 2022, the United Nations (UN), Russia, Turkey and Ukraine agreed to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, at a signing ceremony in Istanbul. The deal allowed exports from Ukraine of grain, other foodstuffs, and fertiliser, including ammonia, to resume through a safe maritime humanitarian corridor from three key Ukrainian ports: Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi, to the rest of the world.

To implement the deal, a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) was established in Istanbul, comprising senior representatives from the three nations and the UN.

According to UN figures, 51% of the cargo so far (as of mid-September) has been corn, 25% wheat, 11% sunflower products, 6% rapeseed, 5% barley, 1% soya beans, and 1% other foodstuffs.

Around 25% of the cargo has gone to low and lower-middle income countries. Egypt (8%), India and Iran (4% each), Bangladesh, Kenya and Sudan (2% each), Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, Djibouti (1% each), and Tunisia (less than 1%), according to the UN.

This includes UN-chartered vessels delivering humanitarian food assistance – World Food Programme (WFP) purchased wheat – to the Horn of Africa and Yemen. Two UN-chartered ships have already left Ukraine, while another two are expected soon. WFP had so far purchased 120,000 metric tonnes of wheat to support humanitarian relief in the Horn of Africa, Yemen and Afghanistan.

What is the Lublin Triangle?

The Lublin Triangle is a format of trilateral cooperation between Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine. It was founded on July 28, 2020 and its goal is for deepening political, economic and social cooperation between these countries, and to support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The summit aims to invoke the heritage of the 1569 Union of Lublin, creating the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. The Union of Lublin was one of the largest countries in Europe in the 16th Century.