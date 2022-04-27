Ukraine, Poland Join Forces To Enhance Rail Transit To Boost Trade Exports From Kyiv

As the war in Ukraine continues on the 63rd day with no signs of cessation in sight, Ukraine is confronting issues in trading with its neighbouring countries and in order to increase the transportation of Ukrainian goods to the European Union and global markets in Europe, Ukraine and Poland have decided to collaborate to increase the volume of rail transportation so that Ukraine can transport goods, as suggested by Ukrainian Committee on Transport and Infrastructure.

Ukrainian Parliament issued a statement saying that Denis Shmygal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, and his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki signed an MoU in Krakow on April 23 to bolster collaboration in the railway sector. They are committed to cooperating to expand freight traffic across Ukraine's western border. The memorandum aims to improve rail transportation of Ukrainian commodities to the EU and global markets via Europe.

Ukraine, Poland to sign pact on enhancing railway cooperation

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that he met with his Polish counterpart Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who is a tremendous friend of Ukraine and added that they discussed the country’s rehabilitation from Russian aggression's effects, according to Ukrinform. He further added that there was a signing of a pact on enhancing railway cooperation, claiming that Poland has become a vital player in the midst of war, delivering help to Ukraine. Shmyhal also noted that the two countries' railways have a particularly tight relationship, which, according to him, should be bolstered.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister also stated that Russia is attempting to cause a global food crisis by closing Ukraine's ports and this should be avoided. The Memorandum for strengthening Railway cooperation will aid in increasing their export capability, notably agricultural items. He claimed that this is critical to their economy's long-term stability, according to Ukrinform. Both sides emphasized the necessity of updating border infrastructure, which includes the expansion of transportation hubs and border crossings.

Romania looking to rebuild train routes connecting Ukraine to bolster grain exports

Meanwhile, Romania is also looking to rebuild the train route connecting its Danube River port of Galati to Ukraine in a bid to enhance grain exports. Since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago, its sea ports have been closed, forcing the country's agricultural producer to export by train over its western border.

Image: AP