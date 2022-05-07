'Ukraine Prepared For Any Kind Of Russian Provocation': Territorial Defence Of Kharkiv

A senior official from the Territorial Defence of Kharkiv speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Alisha Nair said that they are ready for any kind of Russian provocation and also acknowledged the support received from the locals. Ukraine's second largest city - Kharkiv has been pummelled by strikes day and night since Russian forces attempted to seize it at the start of the invasion.

Igor from Territorial Defence of the city of Kharkiv, while speaking to Republic TV, said,

"The city of Kharkiv was heavily damaged, including the central areas but mostly the north and south of the city. The bombardments from the Russian forces are now decreasing. More than half the population of Kharkiv left the city during the initial days of the bombardment but currently, the tendency is that people are coming back slowly. The railway stations are tense, where people are still staying under the subways to protect themselves from the bombardment but the situation in the city is not safe and tense, however, it is getting better. It's true there is a possibility of Russian provocation, however, the Ukrainian Army, government and territorial defence are already prepared for that and we are ready to resist any attacks (Sic)."

On May 7, a video emerged of one of the most advanced Russian tank T-90M 'Proryv' tank lying destroyed, by the Ukrainian forces in the Staryi Saltiv area of the Kharkiv region. Whereas, the Rusians claimed they bombed a large stockpile of western military equipment from the US and European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Ukraine claims liberation of Kharkiv's Ruska Lozova Village

Meanwhile, Ukraine on April 29 claimed the capture of the Ruska Lozova Village in Kharkiv from the Russian forces, informed the main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's ministry of Defence on Telegram, Ukrinform reported. The assault unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, which reclaimed the village was headed by Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, the Commander of the Ukrainian ground forces. According to a statement issued by the main Intelligence Directorate, Ruska Lozova is a strategic place as it is located on the Kharkiv-Belgorod highway.

Earlier, Ukraine had also alleged Russia has started mobilising the state's official currency - Ruble - in the captured areas of Kharkiv.

Image: Republic World