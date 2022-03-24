Ukraine Prepares UNGA Draft On Humanitarian Crisis, Urges Leaders To Vote Against Russia

Ukraine has prepared a UN General Assembly draft on humanitarian catastrophe caused due to the Russian invasion. The UN ambassador of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia urged all nations that opposed Russia's war on his country to vote in favour of a United Nations resolution on the consequences of its aggression during an emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly, as per the reports of AP News. He further stated that doing so would give a strong message to those caught up in the conflict and put an end to Russia's military aggression.

However, Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebnzia stated that the emergency special session of the UNGA is essentially another political anti-Russian show. He asked the assembly's 193 members to vote against the Ukrainian-backed resolution and in favour of a competing South African draught resolution that focuses purely on humanitarian issues and makes no "political evaluation." In the meanwhile, South Africa has been accused by Western countries of attempting to help Russia from blame by offering a draught resolution on humanitarian aid to Ukraine without mentioning Russia.

Ukraine-backed assembly resolution emphasises the need to alleviate suffering

Kyslytsya stated that the Ukraine-backed assembly resolution emphasises the need to alleviate suffering and for a prompt stop of hostilities by the Russian Federation, which was authored by two dozen diplomats from all over the world and cosponsored by almost 100 countries. He further said, "the intention of the initiators and cosponsors of the draft resolution is to ensure the words are translated into prompt actions on the ground," according to AP News. He claimed that it will be vital to preventing the spillover effect for the entire world.

Earlier today, Kyslytsya shared a tweet stating that they are encouraged by the growing number of nations who have courageously backed this really cross-regional draft, as cosponsors that provide the General Assembly with the opportunity to speak with a compelling voice.

We are encouraged by a growing number of countries - in fact almost eight dozens as of this evening - who resolutely supported as cosponsors this truly cross regional draft that gives General Assembly a chance to speak with a powerful voice so needed to give peace a chance. https://t.co/0Xp0s8U9gx — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) March 22, 2022

'Adoption of such a draft would make a resolution more difficult'

Nebenzia, on the other hand, stated that the adoption of such a draft would make a resolution to the crisis in Ukraine more difficult. He believes that it will empower Ukrainian negotiators to retain the existing unrealistic position, which is unrelated to the situation on the ground. Last Friday, Russia postponed a vote on its humanitarian resolution at the UN Security Council. United States Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that this is because Russia recognised they didn't have support for that resolution.

