Embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, stated that any 'historic' deal agreed during the negotiations with Russia will be submitted to a referendum in Ukraine. He further asserted that people will have their say on any form of compromise mentioned by Russia.

"I explained to our groups participating in talks that when they are discussing changes that can be historic, we can't avoid it and we will come to a referendum. People will have to say and give an answer to this or that form of compromise that you mentioned. What kind of formats will it be, it's the subject of discussion and understanding," Zelenskyy said.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian President noted that he is ready to discuss his country's commitment not to seek North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the pullout of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

Outlining what he called "a compromise for everyone," Zelenskyy made it clear that the first step had to be an immediate stoppage to the war.

"First of all a ceasefire should be declared, troops should be withdrawn, presidents should meet and agree on troop withdrawals and security guarantees," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Ukrainian media. "It's possible to find a compromise here."

He also reiterated his demand for direct talks between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and him.

Zelenskyy said that once there is a ceasefire and measures have been adopted to provide security guarantees, Ukraine will be ready to examine the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region, which has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Russia vows to continue using cutting-edge hypersonic missiles in Ukraine war

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 27th day, Moscow's military said that it would continue to use cutting-edge hypersonic missiles to strike key targets in Ukraine. Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov said that the Kinzhal hypersonic missile has shown its effectiveness in destroying strongly guarded special facilities.

Konashenkov claimed that the Kinzhal missile was used for the first time in the Russia-Ukraine war on Friday to target a Soviet-era missile storage armoury in the western town of Deliatyn in the Carpathian Mountains