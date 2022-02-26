Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to the microblogging site, Zelenskyy informed about the course of Ukraine repulsing Russia's aggression. He informed that more than 100,000 Russian troops have entered the country. He also urged India to politically support them in UN Security Council.

"Spoke with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged 🇮🇳 to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Prime Minister’s Office, in an official statement, informed that President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict. He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts. Prime Minister also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

On Thursday, PM Modi had dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated the latter's long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. PM Modi had appealed to President Putin for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

India abstained on UNSC Resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine

India on Friday refrained from voting at the United States Security Council (UNSC) resolution that "deplores" the Russian attack against Ukraine. The resolution condemned Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, demanding "immediate, complete and unconditional" withdrawal of Russian troops.

India's Permanent representative to the UNSC TS Tirumurti asserted that New Delhi believes that dialogue is the only answer to reach a resolution and settle disputes.

"India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," said Tirumurti, adding "It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons India has chosen to abstain on this resolution."

Russia launched an offensive on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.

Image: PTI/AP