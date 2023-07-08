Ukraine President Marks 500 Days Of War With Visit To Snake Island, Here's What We Know

To mark 500 days of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukraine's 'free island' - the Snake Island - on Saturday. The free island is a place that would go down in history as a symbol of Ukrainian defiance once the war is over. One must also say that is a fitting place for Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit to mark 500 days of the conflict. The tiny Snake Island made headlines around the world on the first day of Russia's invasion when a Ukrainian fighter replied to an approaching Russian warship, "Go to hell".

After being in control of the Russian troops for four months, Vladimir Putin's troops withdrew and Ukraine retook it. Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President wrote,"500 days of the full-scale war. Snake Island. The free island of free Ukraine.

I am grateful to everyone who fought here against the occupiers. We commemorated the heroes who gave their lives in this battle – one of the most important during the full-scale war. Glory to everyone who fights for security in our Black Sea! Honor!"

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 8, 2023

Kyiv's security services praise the country's soldiers

On the occasion of 500 days of Ukrainian resistance, officials shared messages about the grim milestone, with many praising Ukraine's fight. Although the conflict has not shown any signs of slowing down, Ukraine's State Emergency Service has praised every soldier who has been a part of the fierce war on Telegram.

"500 days of Ukrainian resistance to Russian large-scale war. 500 days, when our rescuers, together with the security and defence Forces, work in an enhanced duty mode," said Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The service has made more than 104,000 trips to deal with the destruction caused by shelling, extinguished at least 15,000 fires and saved 4,000 people since the war began.

Recent updates from Day 500 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

US President Joe Biden has been condemned by human rights groups after agreeing to send widely banned cluster munitions to Ukraine, with one fellow Democrat labelling the decision “unnecessary and a terrible mistake”. Washington said it has received assurances from Kyiv that it would minimise risk to civilians, including by not using the munitions in populated areas. Biden said the decision was “very difficult”, but that Ukrainian forces were “running out of ammunition”.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has secured Turkey’s crucial backing for Ukraine’s pledge to join Nato during his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul. Turkey’s support could threaten its ties with Russia after the Kremlin warned it was watching Zelenskyy’s visit “very closely”. Erdogan said he will personally brief Putin on the negotiations when the Russian president visits next month.

“There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of Nato,” Erdogan said.