Ukraine' President Office Claims Prosecutor General, Security Service Chief Not Sacked Yet

Amid the ongoing raging war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office clarified on Monday that Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and Ivan Bakanov, head of the Security Service of the country, have been suspended but not sacked yet. The President's office claimed that the suspension of the top officials was necessary to prevent their potential influence on inquiries against law enforcement officials accused of cooperating with Russia.

"Everyone has been waiting long enough for more concrete and, perhaps, radical results from the heads of these two bodies to cleanse them of collaborators and traitors. However, in the sixth month of the war, we continue to find dozens of such people at each of these institutions," Andriy Smyrnov, deputy chief of staff for President Zelenskyy, stated, as per the Kyiv Independent. Smyrnov further stated that President Zelenskyy will choose whether to submit motions to the Verkhovna Rada for the dismissal of Venediktova and Bakanov based on the findings of inspections into suspected collaborators.

Officials would be evaluated for their specific activities and any inaction: Zelenskyy

Earlier on Sunday, July 17, the Ukrainian President stated that each official in the security sector and at law enforcement agencies will be evaluated for their specific activities and any inaction. He also mentioned that as many as 651 treason charges have been initiated so far against prosecutors, investigators, and other law enforcement personnel. "Such an array of crimes against the foundations of national security and the connections detected between the employees of Ukrainian security forces and the special services of Russia pose very serious questions to the relevant leadership," Zelenskyy added, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Zelenskyy sacks Kharkiv security chief

Earlier in May, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy sacked the security chief of the Kharkiv region owing to his "poor performance." The Kharkiv's security chief did not work enough to defend the city from the very initial days of the full-scale war but thought only of himself personally," Zelenskyy had stated in his daily video address. The embattled Ukrainian leader further stated that the concerned authorities were probing the officer's motives behind his deeds. In addition, Zelenskyy also fired several special envoys, including India, Germany, the Czech Republic, Norway, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Hungary on July 10.

