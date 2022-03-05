In a sentimental and blistering address on Friday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed what he described ‘weak’ NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine calling the Alliance ‘weak’ and adding that ‘people will die because of you’. Zelenskyy launched a scathing attack on NATO for not lending support to the Ukrainians as they put up a fierce resistance against the Russian army that continued the heavy shelling across the civilian cities. Ukraine’s President lambasted NATO for not banning the airspace that he stated would have provided the civilians with some protection from the air.

Talked to President of the European Commission @vonderleyen. Informed about the aggressor's nuclear terrorism. Preventing it is our common task. Discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia. The issue of 🇺🇦’s membership in the #EU was also on the agenda. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2022

'All people who die from this day forward will also die because of you': Zelenskyy to NATO

"All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity," said Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy in an emotional nighttime address. “Today there was a NATO summit, a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit where it was clear that not everyone considers the battle for Europe's freedom to be the number one goal,” he continued. He then derided the Alliance for its inaction against protecting the lives of the civilians in Ukraine, as he said, that the leadership of the alliance “gave the green light for the further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages, having refused to set up a no-fly zone.”

🔴 LIVE SOON



🎙️ Press conference following the extraordinary meeting of #NATO Foreign Ministers with partners 🇫🇮 🇸🇪 🇪🇺



📍@NATO HQ, Brussels | #ForMin https://t.co/MgvCBLL9Gd — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 4, 2022

Zelenskyy warned that this decision of NATO might provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia. "You will not be able to pay us off with litres of fuel for the litres of our blood, shed for our common Europe,” he said.

'We are not part of this conflict': NATO chief Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had earlier denied Ukraine’s request for a no-fly zone after an urgent meeting of the 30-member alliance in Brussels. NATO chief said at a presser, that banning the foreign planes over Ukraine’s airspace would imply NATO air support shooting down Russian missiles and warplanes, an act that can further flare the conflict. “We are not part of this conflict,” he said. And adhering to such an appeal, he went on, would result in a “full-fledged war in Europe involving many more countries”.

“We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating, and would cause even more human suffering,” said Stoltenberg. In a bitter speech later, Zelenskyy criticized NATO, saying that the so-called ‘weak’ alliance has given a further green light for the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages. Russia has meanwhile entered the ninth day of the assault on Ukraine, which it labels a “special military operation” that aims to dislodge the “neo-Nazi” government. Zelenskyy laid the blame for deaths in Ukraine on NATO. “All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said.

Image: AP