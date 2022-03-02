Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday spoke to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and discussed the continuing war crimes on his territory, stressing that Russian forces have intensified the bombardment on the civilian population and infrastructure. Taking to Twiter, the Ukrainian President stated: “Coordinated actions with the [UK] Prime Minister Boris Johnson.” The tweet further added, “reported the course of defense of the Ukraine forces and the latest crimes of Russia against the civilian population.” Zelenskyy went on to add, “We are grateful for the UK for its continued significant assistance in combating aggression. Together with partners, we defend.”

Coordinated actions with 🇬🇧 Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. Reported on the course of 🇺🇦 defense and the latest crimes of Russia against the civilian population. We are grateful for 🇬🇧 continued significant assistance in combating aggression. Together with partners we defend 🇺🇦! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2022

'This tragedy, can and must come to an end': UK PM Boris Johnson

In a recorded address earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had condemned the assaults on the Ukrainian civilians, as he stated that he aims to speak to both Ukrainians and Russians to put end to the sufferings. After a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Johnson directly addressed the people of Russia, saying: “To my Russian friends, I do not believe this war is in your name. It does not have to be this way.” He also iterated, “this crisis, this tragedy, can and must come to an end because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine.”

To the people of Ukraine: Slava Ukraini.



To the people of Russia: I do not believe this war is in your name.



This crisis, this tragedy, can and must come to an end. Because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ijbAAb8G67 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the UK has ramped up the arms supply and military equipment to Ukraine. PM Johnson warned that the Western nations are united in blocking Russia from the SWIFT banking system that allows international transfers, which will cripple the economy of Russia.

In a presser during his visit to Estonia where the UK has deployed more troops, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK Royal troops “will not directly fight Russian forces in Ukraine.” He then iterated that the recent reinforcements of British troops “were firmly within the borders of NATO members.”

“These are nothing more than defensive measures, which have been the essence of NATO for more than 70 years,” Johnson said in a press address.

Productive visits to Poland and Estonia yesterday.



The UK and @NATO allies are working together to exert maximum pressure on Putin’s regime. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/Z0WI73Xzy4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 2, 2022

However, Johnson warned the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, stating that he “made a disastrous miscalculation.” UK will be sending further military assistance to Ukraine, he declared. “UK has put the biggest sanction ever on Russia, from banks to football leagues. We made clear that Putin must be isolated from the international community. As this hideous conflict progresses, Putin will fail,” asserted UK Prime Minister.

Johnson further warned Moscow against undermining the strength of Western unity. “If Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he’s going to push NATO back by what he is doing then he is gravely mistaken. This will end up with a fortified and strengthened NATO on his western flank. You will have more NATO, not less NATO.”

IMAGE: AP