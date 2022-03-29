Ukraine President Zelenskky Dials Imran Khan; Briefs Him Of 'struggle Against Russia'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday revealed that he had a telephonic conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan over the unfolding crisis in Ukraine. Imran Khan, who is on the verge of losing his Prime Ministership owing to a no-confidence motion tabled against him on Monday, was briefed by Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's struggle against invading Russia. In a tweet posted by the Ukrainian leader, he said, "Had a phone conversation with Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. Spoke about our struggle against Russian aggression. The people of (Ukraine) seek peace. This is our unconditional priority (sic)".

Had a phone conversation with 🇵🇰 Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. Spoke about our struggle against Russian aggression. The people of 🇺🇦 seek peace. This is our unconditional priority. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 29, 2022

Zelenskyy's approach toward Khan comes at a time when the latter's fate will likely be decided on April 4, when members of Pakistan's National Assembly will cast their vote after a seven-day debate. It is pertinent to mention here that Kyiv reaching out to the Pakistani Premier might also be an attempt to bring Islamabad on its side considering Khan's visit to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin just a day before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Khan's visit to Russia, which was supposed to be historic since no Pakistani PM had visited Moscow in two decades, turned out a disaster. Multiple media reports had suggested that the visit was to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. Multiple media reports even suggested that Pakistan was eyeing billions worth of investment for a gas pipeline project. As of now, it is no secret that Pakistan is one of the few countries, including China, that has refrained from criticising Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

What's happening in Pakistan?

While Ukraine is trying to influence Pakistan to align with the west, Khan's own future is hanging by a thread. The country might even see a change in leadership as key allies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have turned against it. The PTI, which is led by Khan, had reached a thin majority of 179 out of the 342-membered assembly when the cricketer-turned-politician came to power in 2018. However, in the recent development, Pakistan's joint opposition has said that it now has the support of 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), making Khan's exit even more probable.