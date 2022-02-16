Ukraine President Zelensky Claims No Sign Of Withdrawal Of Russian Troops Yet

Despite Russia's announcement on February 15 that it was pulling back some of its troops to end the ongoing military drills, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on February 16 that he had not seen any sign of Russian force withdrawal. He went on to say that the Russian troop pullout would be visible to everyone, not just the military.

British media agency BBC quoted Volodymyr Zelensky as saying, "To be honest we react to the reality we have and we don't see any withdrawal yet. We just heard about it." He further added, "But for now, it's just statements."

On Tuesday, Russia's defence ministry released a video that appeared to show military equipment fleeing the Ukrainian border. The Russian Ministry of Defence posted the video on Twitter, saying, "Frames of the crossing of the Crimean bridge by a train with military equipment of units #ЮВО moving to the point of permanent deployment."

Other countries are wary because Russia did not indicate how many troops it was evacuating on Tuesday. On Wednesday, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the alliance had seen no signs of Russian army departure and that Russia appeared to be strengthening its troop presence. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden stated that the US had been unable to corroborate Russia's claim that it was evacuating soldiers.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Biden stated that Russia currently has over 1,50,000 troops encircling Ukraine and an invasion is still a distinct possibility. The United States and the United Kingdom had warned earlier this week that Russia may invade in days. Further, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had previously questioned Russian Defence Ministry guarantees on a force pullout from the country's southern border.

Ben Wallace, the UK Defence Secretary, echoed his remarks, noting that physical observations had revealed no evidence of the departure. According to German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, NATO is waiting for a signal from Russia in the form of a long-term army withdrawal from Ukraine's border. Stoltenberg, for one, admitted that the alliance has no way of knowing how many Russian troops are stationed near the Ukrainian border, despite claims from Western politicians that 1,00,000 or 1,50,000 Russian troops are stationed near the border and preparing to invade Ukraine.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: AP